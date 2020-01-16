Watch: Video tour of Co Antrim mansion dating back to 1677 on market for £695,000

A 17th-century mansion located in the Co Antrim countryside has been put on the market for just under £700,000.

Tildarg House near Ballyclare dates back as far as 1677 and was extensively refurbished in 2002.

Enjoying a panoramic view of green fields, the "stunning period family residence" features no less than seven double bedrooms, four reception rooms and two cellar rooms.

On the market for £695,000, the luxury property is advertised as "a once in a lifetime opportunity" to acquire a unique home offering spacious and adaptable family accommodation in "a stunning rural setting".

A stone gate lodge constructed in 1860 is sure to give a sense of grandeur to visitors with a tree-lined avenue leading to the front door.

The house is set in three-acre grounds and complimented by an extensive range of outbuildings and a yard.

Refurbished 18 years ago, the work was "sympathetically undertaken" to preserve many of the original features.

Some of the elegant rooms

This includes a kitchen with a casual dining area, separate utility room and pantry.

The high standard has previously seen Tildarg House accepted by the Tourist Board as an approved country guest house. Living in one of Co Antrim's "most sought after residential locations" does mean considerable start-up costs with a hefty stamp duty of around £25,000.

A mortgage calculator on the property listing estimates that with a minimum deposit of £69,500, a new owner would require an average monthly mortgage of approximately £3,000 over 30 years.

Another selling point is the close proximity to amenities including Ballyclare town as well as Belfast City and Belfast International airports being within 30 minutes travel by road.

Having several schools a short drive away will also appeal to young families, while golf fans are only minutes away from Ballyclare Golf Club.

The property has attracted the interest of historians and features in the books Ulster American Heritage Symposium by Bernard Gilliland and Gatelodges of Ulster by JAK Dean.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com