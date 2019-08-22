Watch: Video tour of cool, contemporary east Belfast home

Enjoy bright, open and stylish family living with a bathroom for everybody in this chic Belfast abode. Stephanie Bell reports...

High end modern living is on offer with this stylish stand out family home which enjoys a prime location in the leafy suburb of East Belfast bordering Ormiston House.

The area has rapidly become one of the city's most admired locations, well renowned for its many primary and senior schools and easy access to the city centre.

This detached home has been extended and offers immaculate and extensive accommodation including four bedrooms. all with en suites, three reception rooms, with a stunning open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

There is also a utility room and ground floor WC.

Large picture windows flood the house with light and engineered oak flooring throughout adds a rich finish to each exquisitely laid out room.

The modern exterior with its grey and white finish and black framed windows hint at the contemporary styling inside.

The hallway has been designed as an open plan space leading directly into the dining room, giving the house immediate bespoke charm.

A feature ceiling adds style to the dining area which in turn opens into the fantastic kitchen.

Sleek dark grey units are topped with Quartz work surfaces and arranged with in a U shape in front of a large picture window.

There is a Bosch four ring ceramic hob with retractable extractor fan, a built-in dishwasher and oak flooring runs throughout.

A modern sun room has large sliding doors opening to the garden and it is also open to a spacious living room.

This stylish space also boasts a picture window opening to the garden and for cold nights there is a Dan Skan wood burning stove.

A row of windows and another feature ceiling add design style to the drawing room which has an open fire.

The ground floor cloakroom is finished with a granite floor and has a lovely feature vanity unit.

A utility space has been built into the integral garage with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

All of the bedrooms have a rich boutique hotel feel and the master is very luxurious with a superb walk in dressing room and a stunning spa-like bathroom with oval bath and walk in shower.

Each of the remaining three bedrooms is finished with oak flooring and come with their own beautifully appointed modern en suites.

The contemporary feel continues outside into the immaculate garden. The front has a driveway and turning space and is bordered by mature trees and shrubs while the south facing back garden has a large granite patio and lawn.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com