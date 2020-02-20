Watch: Video tour of designer Co Down home with its own gym, cinema room and outdoor entertainment space

This high end country home will wow you with its luxury designer-led interior and home entertainment rooms.

Ultra stylish throughout, the house also boasts a private mature setting with panoramic views over lush landscaped gardens and the rolling County Down hills.

The gardens which extend to around three acres and include a paddock, offer an amazing array of plants, trees and shrubs providing a host of colour throughout the seasons.

This fine home has been carefully redesigned and extended to cater for family life to a sprawling 6,000 sq ft of beautifully styled space.

As well as plenty of open reception rooms there is a first floor gym and home cinema which opens onto a fabulous first floor balcony.

Other luxuries include a Beam vacuum system, integrated sound system and CCTV security.

The finishes are impeccable and where possible sky lights have been added to help flood the rooms with natural light.

A recent addition is the luxury of a covered terrace with its own food preparation area and built in barbeque.

Stepping into the bright hallway the high level of finish is immediately apparent with a wonderful double height vaulted roof light.

Sliding pocket doors open into a beautiful drawing room. This contemporary space has a fabulous Limestone fireplace with wood burning stove and a feature wall of bespoke built in shelving.

No expense has been spared in the design of the large open plan kitchen/dining/living room which is fitted with hand painted tulip wood units by Function Design Furniture of Killinchy.

Worktops are a polished composite stone and there is a large island with breakfast bar.

The attention to detail is very impressive with a Perrin & Rowe boiling water tap and a hand crafted larder unit.

There is also an integrated dishwasher and ceramic hob, large integrated fridge, concealed Neff eye level oven and housing for a microwave.

Again two roof lights flood the space with natural light and French doors open from the dining/sitting area into the garden.

Another set of sliding pocket doors lead to a beautiful living room also with vaulted ceiling and a raised hole-in-the-wall fireplace with modern gas fire.

This room has a lovely corner window with superb views.

There is a second hallway with maple floor and casual sitting area with double glazed doors opening to a terrace.

The extensive accommodation also includes a shower room, cloakroom, boot room with built in bench and cupboards, a large fully fitted utility with integrated dishwasher and another kitchenette from where French doors open direct onto a covered barbeque area.

The house has five bedrooms, four with designer en suites.

Decadence describes the level of luxury to be found in the master bedroom which features a walk in dressing room and a wonderful en suite.

The en suite features a contemporary double ended free standing bath from where you can relax and watch TV with your own recessed wall mounted plasma screen. There is also a walk in shower and twin wall hung vanity units.

Another beautiful living room with a marble fireplace and wood burning stove on the first floor maximises the rural views.

The home gym is another well thought out space with skylights and wiring for a wall mounted TV.

A lovely addition to the property is the spacious home cinema room which is wired for an entertainment system and designed with a wall of glass opening to a superb first floor balcony.

Outside is just as lush as inside with its attractive detail and landscaping. Electric gates open on to a sweeping driveway which cuts through immaculate lawns to a generous parking area at the back of the house.

There is an integral double garage with twin remote control doors and a large storage area.

The extensive gardens feature a woodland area, large lawns and a superb covered terrace. There is also a raised paddock area of around half an acre.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com