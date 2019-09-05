Watch: Video tour of dream holiday home in Lough Erne

Enjoy the benefits of a luxury golf resort in this upmarket home in the Lough Erne Resort. Stephanie Bell reports...

Nestled in the picturesque grounds of the five star Lough Erne Resort, this handsome five bedroom detached property is the ultimate get-away-from-it-all holiday home.

Living here offers the perfect balance between tranquility and keeping active with so much on your doorstep including fishing on the lakes, two championship golf courses, a Thai Spa, and fine dining.

The properties are well set out on the approach to the hotel within the resort grounds and are modern striking homes with show house style finishes.

This one is substantial with five double bedrooms, master with en suite, two further bathrooms, a kitchen/dining room and a drawing room looking out over Castle Hume Lough.

There are also two separate annexes which connect to the main house, one with a double bedroom and shower room and the other with a study/bedroom and utility room.

You can take in the soothing views from a patio which can be accessed from both the kitchen and the drawing room.

With these fine properties set within such an exclusive resort the attention to detail is as you might expect second to none.

Natural slate roof and rendered finishes, panelled internal doors and hardwood sliding sash windows all create a high end look.

Obviously a golf lover's dream, residency of the village comes with the chance to enjoy full Lough Erne golf privileges subject to an annual membership fee of £1500.

This includes full membership of The Faldo Championship course, playing rights at Castle Hume Championship course, full use of the hotel's pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and fitness room, as well as 20% discount on food and drinks and spa treatments in the hotel.

You will also have access to the Faldo members Loft Bar where you can bring up to 12 guests and you will have the rights to fish on Castle Hume Lough.

The house itself is the perfect place to relax and entertain friends after a day on the golf course.

There is a vestibule with tiled floor and traditional style radiator which leads into a lovely reception hall.

The sense of splendour in the finishes is apparent even here with another old school style radiator, contemporary floor tiling and two sets of double doors opening into the kitchen and drawing room.

The drawing room is spacious and bright with large windows on two sides with gorgeous views of the Lough and golf course.

There are French doors opening to the patio and a modern fireplace with wood surround and gas fire. A door from here leads into an annex.

This space has its own hallway, a bedroom with TV and telephone point, a storage room and shower room.

The kitchen is another large room and high spec throughout. There is a central island with a Bosch induction hob and the worktops are granite.

All the appliances you need are here including a microwave, oven, dishwasher, coffee machine and free standing Bosch American style fridge freezer.

A generous dining space sits in front of French doors opening to the patio.

From the kitchen you enter the second annex which also has its own hallway and storage cupboard as well as a utility room with granite worktops, integrated fridge and washing machine. There is also a study in this part of the house which could serve as a sixth bedroom.

A lovely arched window casts natural light across the landing upstairs where there are four bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

The bathroom has been beautifully fitted out with a roll top cast iron bath, twin pedestal sinks and a shower enclosure. The walls are half panelled in tongue and grove and there is a heated towel rail.

The master bedroom is a restful space with a wall of shaker style wooden fitted wardrobes. The en suite features a lovely wall mounted vanity unit and a shower enclosure.

The three remaining bedrooms all have built in wardrobes.

Outside the house is approached by a driveway with allocated parking for two cars. The gardens in the village are communal but the house comes with a large private patio at the back.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com