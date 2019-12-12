Watch: Video tour of historic Northern Ireland mill transformed into beautiful home bursting with character

This former 19th century watermill has been transformed into a beautiful home bursting with character. Stephanie Bell reports...

Our main feature home this week is unique on many fronts.

Whiggleton Mill comes with not one but two houses sitting on what is an exceptional site.

Number 41 is a very special property with four bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining, bathroom and shower room which also has a first floor balcony with views across the river.

propertynews.com For the full listing visit

Number 41a which sits close by has two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, utility, bathroom and wet room.

The extensive grounds include formal gardens, a large yard and a substantial shed.

The location is just 30 minutes from Belfast and 45 minutes from the attractions of the North Coast.

The main house has been beautifully restored to retain some of the character of the original mill including exposed stone walls.

This is apparent as soon as you step into the lovely hallway with its tiled floor and natural wood staircase and rustic ceiling beams.

Three of the bedrooms can be found on the ground floor along with a lovely family bathroom and a utility.

Pride of place in the bathroom is given to a free standing ball and claw foot bath and there is a wet room style shower area which is fully tiled.

The staircase leads directly into the stunning first floor living room.

Here the original building is showcased in all its glory with a vaulted ceiling with original exposed beams and natural stone walls.

The room is surrounded on all sides by windows with deep sills and finished with natural oak flooring.

A fireplace houses a multi fuel stove which is the perfect addition to this rustic space.

Also on the first floor is a beautiful kitchen/dining room also with exposed brick walls and a multi fuel stove.

This room opens onto a balcony with magnificent rural views.

There is a good range of cream shaker style units and an island unit, plus a range cooker set in a brick surround with a mantel shelf. The kitchen comes with an integrated fridge and a dishwasher.

This floor also has a modern shower room and the fourth bedroom which has a vanity unit with a wash hand basin and built in robes.

The second property is a quaint ivy clad house with a bright living room with sky light and French doors leading to the garden. There is a wood burning stove set on a tiled hearth with mantle shelf.

The stairs rise up from the kitchen which has a range of units and plenty of dining space and comes with a four ring gas hob, electric oven and fridge. The ground floor also has a fully tiled wet room and a utility.

Upstairs there are two bright bedrooms and a bathroom with panelled bath.

Magical gardens surround both properties with the river running alongside it.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com