Watch: Video tour of popular Rivenwood development homes in Co Down

Fraser Homes announces the launch of more new homes at its ever popular Rivenwood development.

There is welcome news this week as one of north Down's most popular and distinctive developments marks the start of 2020 by launching 18 more new houses.

Fraser Homes, who is behind the award-winning Rivenwood in Newtownards, will be offering a choice of eight different house styles in this latest release.

To coincide with the news, the company will be opening their unique show village at the site on Sundays from 2-4pm.

For the full listings visit propertynews.com

The show village is a stunning example of just how beautiful these new homes are with six fully furnished houses designed by well known interiors expert Cyril Fulton.

The fabulous show village which opened in September last year has been visited by over 1500 people, proving just how much demand there is for these superb homes.

What makes Rivenwood stand out from the crowd is its distinctive New England style architecture and exceptional turnkey finish.

Photo by Rob Durston ( www.durstonphoto.com )

Over 135 of these stylish abodes have been sold since the development launched in 2016 and the last release in September of 22 homes all sold out in just a few weeks.

This latest release of 18 properties offers eight different house types to include two and three bedroom townhouses, two and three bedroom bungalows, two styles of three bedroom semi detached houses and a choice of three and four bedroom detached homes.

It is easy to see why Rivenwood has become one of the most desirable developments in North Down.

Photo by Rob Durston ( www.durstonphoto.com )

In a fresh design concept, the exterior of the houses are styled with New England clapboard cladding while the interiors have a clean and contemporary shaker style feel.

The detail in the finish is very special with high ceilings, wood burning stoves, beams and large windows creating an abundance of natural light. Some of the houses also feature vaulted ceilings.

The interior decor further compliments the New England style with classic bathroom and kitchen finishes.

Photo by Rob Durston ( www.durstonphoto.com )

Buyers can also work with the developers to personalise their new home by choosing flooring, tiling and kitchen detailing - making every home unique to its owner.

Outside driveways will be in Bitmac and gardens landscaped with patio areas and generous private driveways with space for garages.

Common areas will also be extensively landscaped ensuring a pleasant living environment.

The site is located on the eastern side of Newtownards via the Movilla Road and will eventually comprise of up to 1,000 houses.

Located at the head of Strangford Lough, a vibrant area of outstanding natural beauty, Newtownards is close to the shoreline and countryside walks, including the beauty of the Scrabo estate and the National Trust Mount Stewart house and gardens.

The town looks up to the iconic Scrabo tower which is a landmark on the County Down skyline.

Photo by Rob Durston ( www.durstonphoto.com )

The development sits within easy reach of the town centre and has a good range of primary and secondary schools as well as local shopping amenities within the immediate vicinity.

Belfast, Donaghadee, and Bangor are also within easy reach.

The new show houses can be viewed via appointment through the agent or during an open viewing on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

