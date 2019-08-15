Watch: Video tour of state-of-the-art millionaire home in Co Down

This multi-million pound home boasts immaculate design and state-of-the-art technology. Stephanie Bell reports...

Luxury living 21st century style puts the very latest smart technology at your fingertips in this extensive multi-million pound family home.

Nestled in an acre of grounds in a picturesque semi rural setting, this 6,000 sq ft property has been designed and built to the most exacting specification.

With TV's in every room, including the bathrooms, and a dedicated basement games space complete with cinema and lift access, this really is a home of dreams.

Built in 2009, it has a striking exterior with period style architecture while inside boasts many beautiful design features and a multitude of modern luxuries.

State-of-the-art features include a key pad security entry system, HD security cameras, an environmentally friendly renewable heating system, the latest Elan home automation controls and a hi-tech Lutron lighting system.

Every room has a hard wired Ethernet port and a built in entertainments system.

The living accommodation is extensive and includes an impressive entrance hall, formal drawing room, dining room, office, family room, large kitchen/dining/living room, gallery landing, and first floor living room.

There are five bedrooms, all with bespoke ensuites and the master with 'his and hers' walk in dressing rooms, a first floor laundry room and a ground floor cloakroom.

Luxury living for all the family can be enjoyed with a dedicated games room, TV room and cinema room in the basement where a lift will take you down from the ground floor.

You enter the property via remote controlled electric gates onto a driveway which leads to a large forecourt at the front with twin garages.

The hallway is quite spectacular with solid walnut flooring and staircase rising up to a glazed gallery landing where an ornate chandelier is the perfect decadent touch.

The stunning drawing room has a beautiful feature ceiling and two sets of patio doors opening to a front terrace.

There is a purpose built office lined with rich bespoke book shelves which includes a concealed door leading into the family room.

This relaxing family space has a wall of bi-fold glazed doors which open onto a back terrace.

A formal dining room is finished with a solid walnut floor with a central carpet area, ornate ceiling cornicing and a living flame fire.

The extensive open plan kitchen/living/dining room is the hub of this family home and has been designed as a superb space to entertain family and friends.

Hand painted units with granite work surfaces are sleek and luxurious in finish and all mod cons are here including a boiling water tap, AEG induction hob with Neff electric oven, integrated microwave oven, Sub Zero fridge freezer and Miele dishwasher.

The design incorporates a large breakfast bar, built in study area and two sets of beautiful semi glazed patio doors leading to a back terrace.

Everything has been considered in the design of this spectacular home right down to the inclusion of a urinal as well as a WC in the stylish ground floor cloakroom.

Upstairs the open gallery landing features glazed double doors opening onto a balcony sitting area.

There is another lovely open plan living room on the first floor, also with glazed double doors leading to the balcony.

The master suite feels like you have entered a luxury hotel with two dressing rooms and a dressing area as well as a fabulous en suite with bespoke photographic vinyl flooring, a circular shower enclosure and modern free standing bath.

All of the bedrooms have been designed with their own modern en suites and raised study areas as well as walk in robes and concealed storage.

Bedroom five has access to an elevated walk way leading to a fire pit terrace.

The first floor laundry room is large with built in units and a sink and as well as plumbing for a washing machine there is an extractor fan and a filtered drinking water tap.

A second staircase with part wood panelled walls leads to the basement where family living continues with a range of rooms to relax and play in.

There is a games room with artificial grass floor, a Sony projector cinema screen and a raised stage area. The room also opens to an enclosed floating deck and there is a living room with a mirror TV.

The basement also has a cloakroom, and a superb cinema room with tiered reclining leather chairs and state-of-the-art equipment which includes a Sony 4k projector, Jamo speakers and Elite Screens projection screen.

Outside has been just as carefully designed with mature, landscaped gardens which include ornate stone steps leading to lawn areas and a secluded fire pit seating area.

There is a large sun terrace and a generous tarmac play area all with feature lighting and the convenience of outside hot and cold water taps.

