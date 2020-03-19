Watch: Video tour of stylish and luxurious Hillsborough new build by award-winning architect

Stephanie Bell reports...

Marshall McCann Architects, winner of House of the Year Ireland 2019, has created an ultra cool, contemporary family home with this latest design in the village of Hillsborough.

Inside is a spacious and airy 3,500 sq ft of calming space with all the comforts you would expect from an upmarket home.

The house sits in an idyllic country location just a mile and a half from the quaint village of Hillsborough.

Great thought has gone into the accommodation to create a mix of open plan living space with individual reception rooms catering for both family get-togethers or simply winding down.

On the ground floor there is a stunning open plan kitchen/living/dining room, a family room, drawing room, utility, pantry, ground floor WC, boot room and designated reading area.

Upstairs and you will find an office, a family bathroom and five bedrooms, each with its own private en suite and the master also has a fitted walk in dressing room.

Overall the house has a fresh architectural feel with crisp white walls and black framed windows, many sweeping from ceiling to floor flooding the internal spaces with natural light.

The kitchen will be by design house Laura Dallat in Ballymena with sanitary ware by the upmarket showroom Shrivers.

As the property is still under construction, whoever buys it can help make these rooms their own.

The flooring throughout is a mix of polished porcelain and high quality carpet.

Energy efficiency was a major consideration of the design.

The air-tight building is thermally insulated to a standard that exceeds building control regulations.

There is an under floor heating system and modern air source pump providing thermal energy for heating and hot water.

The house is also fitted with a ventilation system that extracts stale air and replaces with fresh filtered air.

The front door leads to a dramatic double-height entrance hall where it is clear that 12 Windmill Road is an outstanding example of modern architectural design.

The kitchen is a family hub and big enough to entertain guests and has a separate spacious pantry that can accommodate additional appliances.

There is a door to a porch and rear entranceway. The porch provides access to a toilet, a utility room and a boot room.

Provision is made in the dining area for the addition of a concealed bar for entertaining guests.

Light permeates the upstairs area where there is an open galleried landing further enhanced by a vaulted ceiling.

Incorporated in this area is carefully considered private office space. High speed broadband access is available, appealing to anyone working from home.

The master bedroom with its vaulted ceiling features a generously-sized walk-through dressing room that can be fitted to the purchasers' personal requirements.

It leads to the large en suite facility that includes shower, toilet and fitted his and her wash basins.

The guest room has a similar en suite, and the three further bedrooms all have private showers and fitted wash basins.

Outside is just as impressive as double entrance gates open to a sweeping driveway and parking forecourt.

The site extends to almost an acre and features secluded, tiled south facing patios and easily managed private gardens complimented by a wildflower meadow. There will also be a double garage.

Hillsborough village is one of Northern Ireland's most sought after places to live. It is renowned for its Georgian architecture, award-winning restaurants and stunning forest park.

It is also perfectly positioned for those commuting to Belfast and towards the south as the A1 runs past the village, with the M1 just short drive away.

