‘We rent our farmhouse on Airbnb – it’s great for extra cash but it takes a lot of work’

Veronica and Richard Mannion have been Airbnb hosts since 2014, and the income they earn from it is helping put their children through college

Richard and Veronica Mannion at their Airbnb accommodation Devlin Farm Life in Co Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Arlene Harris Today at 13:30