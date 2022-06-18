Well Cottage: Downsize in style with this Downpatrick bungalow that has it all

The kitchen offers an excellent range of bespoke hardwood units

Well Cottage has an attractive hallway

The lounge has a multi fuel stove and stunning views

This calming country hideaway enjoys an idyllic location in Co Down as well as complete privacy from the outside world.

Well Cottage is in a much sought-after area at 47 Craig Road which sits mid-way between the towns of Downpatrick and Crossgar.

Set on a fully secured private site extending to around three-quarters of an acre, it enjoys wonderful panoramic views reaching as far as Raholp and Saul. The cottage has been totally reformed recently and is finished inside to the highest standard.

You can keep snug in winter with gas central heating, triple-glazed windows and doors, a clean air system and a multi-fuel stove in the living room.

There is also high-speed fibre connection of 95+ mbps.

The name of the cottage is derived from having the benefits of its own spring well, which the current owners use for irrigating the gardens.

The original garage has been transformed to create a separate utility room with WC, plus a work room (currently a pet grooming lounge) that could be easily adopted as a separate annex.

All windows and doors of the garage are double glazed and it has its own independent heating system.

There is a large storage shed next to the work room, plus a smaller garden tool shed.

The Craig Road is a much-desired rural location because of its close proximity to a plethora of attractions.

Delamont Country Park, St Patrick’s golf course, Saul Church, The Saint Patrick Centre, Quoile Yacht Club, Downpatrick Race Course, Castle Ward and the beautiful beaches of Tyrella, Murlough and Newcastle are just some of the go-to places within easy driving distance.

Remote controlled entrance gates open to a driveway which leads to a turning circle in the spacious grounds of this two-bed bungalow.

Stepping into the bright hallway gives an immediate sense of the fine finishes and attention to detail which can be found in every room. Pine architraves, doors, a panelled ceiling and part wall panelling give the reception area bags of character.

The living room benefits from dual aspect windows which immediately brings in the beautiful outside views.

It is finished with a wood strip laminate floor and features a lovely inglenook fireplace with a cast iron wood burning stove and slate hearth. The window sills are also slate and there is a pine tongue and groove ceiling.

The kitchen is a bespoke beauty with hardwood units, topped with granite.

Finished with a wood effect porcelain tiled floor, it comes with a freestanding stove cooker and Kenwood fridge freezer.

The kitchen offers an excellent range of bespoke hardwood units

The bedrooms are also beautifully styled and offer stunning views of the countryside.

There is a modern shower room with a fully-tiled walk-in shower with floor drain, featuring rainwater and hand shower heads.

The bathroom also has an attractive Heritage pedestal wash hand basin with chrome taps and a Victorian-style traditional high-level cistern and WC.

There is also a mirror-fronted cabinet with glass shelving and the room is finished with a wood effect porcelain-tiled floor.

Outside will also wow you as the gardens are a delight.

They have been redesigned using natural stone walling and limestone patios.

These are complimented by attractively-planted areas with well-maintained lawns, evergreen and seasonal flowering shrubs, fruit trees, Escallonia hedging and mature trees.

To the front of the property, a limestone-paved seating area leads with steps down to a lower lawn.

A stone pathway takes you to the bottom of the garden where there is an outdoor entertainment area complete with a home office that is fully insulated and double glazed.

This lovely home is on the market with Agar Murdoch & Deane, requiring offers of over £295,000. Please call 028 9187 2522