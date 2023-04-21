Well-designed Coleraine apartment offers town centre proximity and river views

The property has one en suite bathroom and a main bathroom

Number 19 is an impressive two-bedroom ground floor apartment that offers partial views of the River Bann.

The property is closely located to Coleraine town centre and a range of amenities.

Built circa 2005 by award-winning builders O’Kane & Devine, number 19 has been finished to an extremely high standard with exceptional attention to detail.

View from the apartment

With gas fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows, the homeowner will be toasty.

From the moment you enter the hall — with large storage cupboard and space and plumbing for a washing machine — you’ll appreciate the level of care taken with the development.

The open plan kitchen and dining space is perfect for relaxing. The kitchen houses several high and low level units with tiling between, as well under unit lighting. There’s space for a host of amenities such as fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The lounge with its laminate wood floor and views across the River Bann, is a place in which to unwind.

The principal bedroom also has French doors, like the lounge, which lead to the rear garden area. Its en suite bathroom has a contemporary three piece suite. There is also a second bedroom.

The family bathroom includes a fully tiled walk-in shower cubicle with mains shower. Extending to just over 900 square feet, the development has been created in a sympathetic manner to its famous location. Externally, there is a fully enclosed and paved garden area, with a raised flower bed, storage cupboard and secure private underground parking.

From £159,950. For more information contact Armstrong Gordon & Co. on 028 7083 2000.