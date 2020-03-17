Well, I never! Unique property overlooking Mourne Mountains up for sale

The Old Rectory in Dundrum, Newcastle, County Down

The Old Rectory in Dundrum, Newcastle, County Down

A stone's throw from Murlough Nature Reserve, a unique Co Down property, featuring an interior well, is on the market for offers over £395,000.

Boasting stunning views of the Mourne Mountains alongside an historic and handsome period home, The Old Rectory in Dundrum boasts an excellent escape to the countryside.

The generously sized semi-detached property is surrounded with extensive walled grounds, complete with a lawn, fruit trees and a vegetable garden.

The historic touches of character in the external coach house, workshop and glasshouse give a nod to the property's rich past in the area, while also offering the potential for practical use as a converted studio or holiday accommodation.

A stone patio viewing area offers the chance for its owner to gaze at some of Northern Ireland's most spectacular natural landscape.

Inside, this four-bedroom house continues to sparkle with an abundance of period charm, despite the renovations and extensions it has undergone. An entrance hall with original tiled flooring introduces guests into the immaculately finished home.

The snug sitting room is a perfect escape and comes complete with an open fire, granite hearth and surround.

Leading into the heart of the home, there is an open-plan kitchen which sits alongside the family living and dining area.

Combining modern with traditional, the gas fired AGA stands among hand painted high and low level units with stylish recessed lighting.

Undoubtedly the stand out surprise of the property is the glass topped open well in the floor, with the unique feature once being shared between both houses in the area over the distant past.

Upstairs are four very generous bedrooms. A large and bright south-facing master bedroom comes complete with spectacular views and a bespoke en suite wet room.

Three further rooms each come decorated with original period features, including fireplaces and window shutters.

There is also a bright family bathroom with underfloor heating and comprising WC, 'his and hers' wash hand basins, a stylish free standing bath and separate shower cubicle with thermostat shower.

William Wilson from James Wilson & Son estate agents explained that the distinct features of the property alongside the sought-after location make it a great proposition for a potential buyer.

He said: "It is a quite a unique property in such a scenic area. For example, there are plenty of good bars and restaurants to enjoy nearby and it is in walking distance of Dundrum Castle or Murlough Nature Reserve."

Viewing is by appointment only and it is recommended potential buyers act fast.

He added: "Interest in the house has been good so far and it would be rare that properties like this one actually come on the market."