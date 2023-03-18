When old meets new: The dos and don'ts of heritage building restoration in NI

Conservation architect Roger Perrott advises those hoping to renovate older properties on what to look out for

The former bank in Donaghadee after restoration

Aine TonerBelfast Telegraph

Restoring heritage buildings ensures their history is not forgotten — but doing so is no small undertaking and often comes with challenges. Prospective homeowners aim to preserve a slice of history while ensuring the necessary updates are made to secure its future. So where do you begin?