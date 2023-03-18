When old meets new: The dos and don'ts of heritage building restoration in NI
Conservation architect Roger Perrott advises those hoping to renovate older properties on what to look out for
Aine TonerBelfast Telegraph
Restoring heritage buildings ensures their history is not forgotten — but doing so is no small undertaking and often comes with challenges. Prospective homeowners aim to preserve a slice of history while ensuring the necessary updates are made to secure its future. So where do you begin?