Where old meets new: Killough home is full of period charm

40 Castle Street

The home is a charming mix of old and new

40 Castle Street, Killough, houses five bedrooms and three reception rooms

Your own private cottage garden looking directly out onto the sea is the sanctuary on offer with this quaint period property in Co Down.

And if you work from home, you won’t rival the location of the office which has been built at the end of the garden, maximising the magnificent views directly over Killough Bay.

The house itself is a grand and spacious period terrace property sitting in tree-lined Castle Street in this quiet, coastal Co Down village.

It is brimming with period charm and there are many modern touches, including a beautiful extension at the back.

In total it has five bedrooms, including master with ‘Jack & Jill’ en suite, a family bathroom, three receptions, kitchen/dining and utility.

An extension also houses a cloakroom and downstairs shower room.

An eclectic mix of traditional and modern elegance creates an interior full of warmth and character from the moment you step through the door.

A painted wooden floor and open tread painted staircase hints at the individual styling that makes this house quite special.

Enter into a magnificent drawing room where sash windows, a corniced ceiling and wooden floor stand out against white and blue walls creating a feeling of old-style grandeur.

There is an open fire set in a period style fireplace and an archway leads through to the dining room which is part wood panelled.

There is also a delightful sitting room with ceiling cornicing, sash windows and a feature period fireplace.

The kitchen is housed in a modern extension with a full wall of floor to ceiling glass windows and doors opening onto the garden.

Further light floods in from above with a series of Velux windows along what is a huge space leading to a cosy living/dining area with modern multi fuel stove.

The kitchen units have been well planned to create interest with some open storage cupboards on the bottom and bespoke glass cupboards above.

Off the kitchen is as back hallway which leads to a modern wet-room style shower and a utility room.

The bedrooms are all good doubles with sash windows surrounded by deep architraves.

The master comes that en suite with a corner walk-in electric shower.

The family bathroom is styled to reflect the period of the house with a modern freestanding bath and a feature chequer board style tiled floor.

Bedroom five has been created on the second floor in what appears to have been an attic and it is a huge space with Velux windows.

If the interior of this house hasn’t already won you over then step outside into the back garden where the view alone will capture your heart.

The garden is huge with a large patio directly outside the kitchen leading to a lawn area, all looking out over Killough Bay.

Stepping stones lead through a lawn to a wonderful stand-alone office building with patio doors looking out to sea.

This fantastic work space has the potential to be converted to a granny flat.

The property also has a workshop which is wired for electric.

This property is on the market for offers over £285,000. Contact UPS on 028 4461 4101