Wonderful £1m Belfast home offers the best of luxury and location

The bathroom is the epitome of luxury

Comfort and style go hand in hand in the property

Nestled on a mature leafy site on Bawnmore Road, one of Belfast’s most sought-after residential areas; number 37 combines a fresh modern look with many fine period features.

It was designed in 1914 by James St John Phillips and already a spacious home; it also had a modern extension added on 15 years ago to include two home studies, an additional living room and a shower room.

The extensive accommodation comprises of a reception hall with open fire, three reception rooms, kitchen open plan to a living area, a utility room, downstairs WC, cloakroom, five bedrooms and a family bathroom, plus the two studies and shower room.

Electric gates open to a paved driveway flanked by mature trees and hedging.

You step inside and know instantly that you have arrived in a house designed and presented to a high standard.

A reception porch with terracotta tiled floor opens to the hallway finished with a solid wooden floor, picture rail and original cornicing.

Striking navy walls add a contemporary feel while the fine period features are highlighted in white.

Built-in book shelving beside an open fire is a lovely addition to this functional and welcoming space.

There is a WC off the hallway and a cloakroom offering excellent storage.

A bright dining room with large dual aspect Georgian style windows also boasts an open fire, a solid wooden floor, picture rail and cornice, again highlighted in white against dark blue walls.

The lounge opens into a beautiful bay window and has an elegant wood surround fireplace, picture rail and cornicing.

Warm aubergine painted walls and a luxurious deep pile fitted carpet make this space cosy.

Comfort and style go hand in hand in the property

There is a lovely breakfast room with a solid oak herringbone floor and then a magnificent modern kitchen.

This wonderful space is ultra-contemporary and features a fabulous, glazed roof light, French doors and double height glazing in the living area.

The modern units are topped with granite work surfaces and there is an island unit with sink, wine fridge and breakfast bar.

Other appliances include an oven, microwave, five ring hob and dishwasher.

Read more Ulster Rugby star Matty Rea and wife Tiffany have built their dream house beside Belfast Lough

The living space with its sloping double height ceiling and glazing, opens directly onto a paved patio looking out over the beautiful mature gardens.

A utility room also features a range of high-and low-level units and is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer.

Anyone working from home will enjoy the benefits of two modern study rooms and the ground floor shower room is another luxury addition.

It is finished with contemporary tiling and features a wall hung circular glass sink and wall hung toilet with concealed cistern.

A stained-glass window makes a lovely feature on the landing and the just like downstairs, the first-floor decor is modern and bright.

Bedroom one opens into a huge bay window and two of the five bedrooms feature luxury built-in robes.

The family bathroom is a spa-like designer space with beautiful mosaic tiling, a modern free-standing bath set on a wooden plinth, enclosed shower and a sleek glass topped vanity unit with basin.

The bathroom is the epitome of luxury

The outside of this exceptional home will also wow you with its beautiful landscaping, complete privacy and many mature trees and shrubs. Extensive brick paving creates multiple patios for enjoying the sun all day round.

This luxury abode is on the market for offers over £1 million with UPS, telephone 028 9066 1929.