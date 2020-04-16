Zoom with a view... take virtual tour and home in on your dream property

Hagan Homes, based in Ballyclare, is beating the Covid-19 restrictions by offering house hunters the opportunity to explore its sites with a live online 3D guided tour with a sales agent.

Using the Zoom platform, the service has been launched for six of Hagan Homes' active developments and allows users to view new homes from the comfort of their armchair.

Estate agent Sandra Finney of Rodgers & Finney will host the live sessions, which are available for Hagan Homes' Thirty Three South, Seventy Six South and Thirty Eight North sites, all in Belfast.

Properties at Thirty Three South

The viewing set-up will allow homebuyers to interact with the agent and ask questions on everything from fixtures and fittings to room sizes, driveway space and gardens.

The developments offer everything from one and two-bed apartments at Thirty Three South to three-bed semi and detached properties in Seventy Six South and Thirty Eight North, ranging from £131,950 to £190,000.

The interiors

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said: "We are aware that many people were in the midst of looking for a new home before Covid-19 social distancing strategies were put in place.

"We want to assure potential buyers that we will continue to help them on their journey all from the comfort and safety of their current property when they're ready.

"Our existing sites are all available on our website through unique and interactive methods including a 3D tour, but our Live Showhome Viewings mimic the viewing experience as best we can in the current circumstances.

The interiors

"It will also allow potential homebuyers to interact with our sales agent and ask any questions they would normally have at a real-life viewing."

The company's first Live Showhome Viewing took place for Thirty Three South and Seventy Six South developments.

Host Sandra said they had a very good response. "Both locations attracted over 20 potential homebuyers who engaged in over an hour's worth of question time spread across both sites," she said.

Seventy Six South development

"As people are currently finding new ways of interacting for work and social purposes, we are finding many homebuyers are transitioning to our new viewing process very easily.

"It means that we can help those who were on the path to buying a new home to continue their process in the safety of their home, all while still receiving that personal service.

Seventy Six South development

"We anticipate that in the coming weeks we will secure more appointments from those who are interested in viewing what's on the market."

Hagan Homes anticipates additional Live Showhome Viewings in the coming weeks for two further developments - Ballyveigh in Antrim and Thaxton Village in Lisburn.