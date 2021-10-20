How to make Halloween fireworks less stressful for our dogs

For kids and adults alike, it's one of the most exciting times of the year – but our pet dogs may not be such big fans of Halloween.

With firework season set to whizz-pop back into our lives again with the approach of Halloween, Diwali – the Indian festival of light – and Bonfire Night, the Dogs Trust is issuing advice to dog owners to help pets who might be scared by the unexpected bangs and bursts of fireworks.

Conor O’Kane, Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager, says: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.

"Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs. Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.

Spookily dressed doggos preparing to frighten visitors at Halloween (Getty Images)

Here are some tips to help your pet this Halloween.

Preparing for Fireworks:

Make your house and garden escape-proof. Dogs can try to run away if they’re scared. Close your windows and curtains, turn the lights on, and try switching on the TV to help disguise the noise.

Go for walkies before dark. Make sure you get out well before any fireworks could start.

Feed your dog before it gets noisy. Once fireworks begin, your dog might be too stressed to eat.

Create a safe hiding place and settle your dog before fireworks start. A doggy den is a great way to help your dogs to feel safe and secure. A den is easy to make and can be put together with things you already have.

During Fireworks:

Don't leave your dog alone. Your pooch could panic without you, so stick around for the evening to help them feel relaxed.

Provide entertainment. Keeping your dog busy indoors can take their mind off the noise. Play games or practice some reward-based training.

Let your dog hide if they want to. Don’t make them come out of their safe space if they don’t want to. And never force a dog outside during fireworks.

Comfort and reassure your dog. Dogs are extremely good at picking up on how their humans are feeling. So, if you stay calm, they will be much more likely to stay calm too. Have a snuggle on the sofa (if they’re into that) and try to relax. Don't punish them for cowering or reacting to the fireworks as this will intensify their fear.

Boo! A dog prepares for Halloween (Getty Images)

My dog is still scared, what should I do?

If your dog is very worried by fireworks or other loud noises, they might need longer-term treatment.

Speak to your vet to see if there's an underlying health problem. If there’s not, they may be able to offer a referral to a qualified behaviourist who can help tackle your dog’s fear. Your vet will also be able to discuss whether medication might be helpful.