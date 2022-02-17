‘I don’t regret anything about it’: Derry woman speaks on helping her brother start a family as a surrogate

Patrick and Jon Coyle at the christening of their daughter Wren along with Dee and Charley.

A Londonderry woman has spoken of the joy of helping her brother start a family after becoming a surrogate.

Charley Mellon first offered to carry a child for her brother Patrick Coyle and his partner Jon five years ago.

It was a long process that eventually saw them find an egg donor after placing an advert in a local paper.

On June 29 last year, Patrick and Jon’s daughter Wren was finally born in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Following Patrick and Jon’s interview with the Belfast Telegraph about their parenting journey, Charley and her partner Dee also spoke about why surrogacy was right for them.

Charley already had a son named Charlie when she first talked about surrogacy, and told Patrick and Jon she wanted to finish having her own family first.

About a year after her daughter Cerys was born, plans for the surrogacy moved forward.

Unfortunately the first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage before they found success with Wren.

As part of the surrogacy process, Patrick and Jon had to first attend counselling as did Charley and Dee.

“Initially I probably didn’t think about the whole picture if I’m honest,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I just thought ‘maybe I could do it,’ and then we just took it from there and explored it a bit more.

“I wanted to wait until after I was finished having my family, so after Cerys was born (in 2017) we got into more serious discussions.”

Asked if it was difficult to accept Charley becoming a surrogate, Dee said: “They just mentioned it in passing at the start and I thought nothing more of it.

“Then it got more serious, but it was great to be honest. It came really naturally for everybody and it was nice to watch.”

He added that watching Wren flourish with her new family was more than enough to know it was worth it.

“Watching how she’s come one and their wee family, I thought what Charley did is the best gift you could ever give, the gift of family. It came very natural to her.”

Charley agreed she was proud to have played her part.

“I don’t regret anything about it. When you look at the boys now and the way they are with Wren and how much love she’s going to experience growing up, it’s hard to regret the days when you had to waddle about or lie down every 10 minutes.”

Patrick and Jon are sharing their parenting story on an Instagram page, 2dadsjourney, and said they wanted others in Northern Ireland to see what was possible.

Jon told the Belfast Telegraph: “When I was growing up you never saw two gay fathers in our community never mind on TV.

"It’s nice to give people a glimpse and be able to say ‘they’ve had a family, there’s a future we didn’t maybe think we could have’.

"You might see examples of this in places like America, but it’s good for people to know it can happen here too.”