‘I fostered a guide dog on a whim… I want people to know how joyful it was’

Fostering a guide dog during her younger brother’s recovery from illness was an emotional experience, a Co Down student and former Miss Northern Ireland contestant has said.

Anna Robinson (20) provided a home for guide dog Teal after seeing a flyer appealing for volunteers in a coffee shop.

The Moneyreagh woman said her family had been thinking about getting a dog for a while, but after her younger brother Ben was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma cancer, their plans were put on the back burner.

“With Ben’s treatment plans, nobody was going to be in the house during the day,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He would go into hospital every other week, so we didn’t want to get a dog because it would have been unfair to leave it in the house during the day.

“When I got Teal, Ben was just finished [his treatment] and having Teal there was great because he was a very gentle dog through his recovery. He almost knew Ben wasn’t as able as we were and he was very good with him.”

As well as studying at Belfast Bible College, Anna is also a model and former Miss NI contestant

After her first enquiry, Anna attended an interview with Guide Dogs — who facilitate the process of fostering a dog — and took on some basic training in the legalities and practicalities of owning a dog.

An initial five-day period quickly snowballed into a period of 12 weeks that saw the Belfast Bible College student and budding model develop a relationship with Teal.

“To be honest, the five days were just so great I said I’d keep him for the 10 weeks and then he needed a little extra training so he stayed for another two,” she said.

“We did build a relationship; he’s a very emotional dog so was attached to my hip, but I guess that’s the best quality of a guide dog.

“I work for a youth organisation too so I have to spend my hours with teams, and he was able to come down with me, go into coffee shops and spend time with teenagers, which is great.

“He was a wee comfort for them too and it really helped build on conversations. Kids are so anxious now after Covid, more kids are less social. With Teal it meant they had something to do as they were talking, so I loved bringing him in.

“I do miss him, because I was so used to having him, but I didn’t really get upset about it because I knew he was going to someone and changing their life.

“When you have that mindset that he’s going to do something good, I was happy to give him back in a sense.”

Since Teal left Anna’s side, she has spotted him out and about a number of times in his new role as a guide dog.

“It’s weird how close to home he is. I’ve seen him, but he hasn’t seen me; I’ve never approached him. I’ve seen him twice in the car and then once I was right behind him,” she said.

“It’s really rewarding, because you feel part of something that is so important and so special. To see the man that has him now out and about doing daily things he probably couldn’t have before, Teal makes that easier.”

The 20-year-old student said she had grown very fond of Teal during the 12 weeks

Since the experience, both Anna and her brother are hoping to foster more dogs in the future.

“You do need a bit of a break between dogs, because it is quite full on, but I loved it and would definitely do it again,” she said.

“Ben, through seeing me look after Teal, just wants to do it as well. He’s going to Belfast Met, which is so close to the Guide Dogs office, so once he’s physically better, he’s going to do it. He’s very determined.

“I would encourage people to even think about it or look into it a bit more. It’s something I just applied for on a whim but it changed my perspective on things. There is a lot more work goes into those dogs than I could have imagined, but it’s so rewarding.

"I definitely think people should consider it because it’s so joyful.”

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs, call 0345 143 0191 or visit: guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer