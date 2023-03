‘I have to leave some day’: Ballymena’s longest-serving pub owner on selling up after 35 years

The Slemish Bar on William Street, once the hub for the town’s nightlife, is being sold by its long-term owner

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Margaret Canning Wed 14 Dec 2022 at 16:41