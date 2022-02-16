‘I love sharing my passion for Derry during my tours’

As tourism in NI returns, visitors and locals alike will be treated to free jaunts this weekend

The Northern Ireland Tourist Guide Association (NITGA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a weekend (February 19-21) of free tours open to the public to coincide with International Tourist Guide Day.

We know how important tourism is to our economy. Pre the C-word, 2019 figures showing that there were 5.3 million overnight trips generating £1 billion in revenue — but many tourist guides are beginning to see signs of recovery.

At 34, Derry tourist guide Charlene McCrossan is currently the youngest Blue Badge guide in the UK.

Her father Martin owned a newsagent/confectionery shop on Carlisle Road in heart of the city centre.

“I think if it hadn’t been the family business, I probably wouldn’t have considered it as a profession. I probably wouldn’t have found my love and passion for guiding,” she says.

“He was always in business and because of where he was situated, for a lot of people who were coming to visit the city — visitors at this stage would have been mainly journalists writing about what was going on here — my dad was always that key point, that key person.

“He knew everything and everyone, knew all the history. My dad had a passion for it and that’s where he saw the gap. He knew that one day, there would be visitors coming here when the Troubles are behind us, and he thought he could make a business from that.”

He passed away in 2015 and Charlene joined the business — which her father started as a sideline and later became a full-time career — to work alongside her mum.

“I do have a keen interest in history now, because I’m actually dealing with history every single day. Before getting into guiding, I did always enjoy history in school,” she says.

“I never went on and did more in university, my degree is something totally separate. But I did always know about the history of our city because it was something that I was brought up with in the family home.”

The more Charlene helped out, the more she realised that full-time tourism was to be her career.

“I still get nervous. I think any guide that says they don’t get nervous is probably lying,” she says of her role.

“At the beginning especially, I was quite nervous. Also, I was so young, I was 27 and the majority of people in tourism were significantly older.

“I always felt visitors would lend more trust to somebody older so I was nervous about how I would be received as a young tour guide. But that was paranoia on my side because I’ve always been very well received by visitors.”

Achieving the Blue Badge, the highest professional guiding qualification in the UK, requires 18 months of study, resulting in written and practical exams including guiding on a coach, in a cathedral and a museum.

“It is very intense and is and was an awful lot of work and commitment, especially for people who work elsewhere,” explains Charlene. “A few colleagues in the course were working as teachers or coach drivers and had other full-time jobs alongside the course.”

For Charlene, her love of guiding is personal.

“History plays an everyday role, even today. History is a key aspect as to why we are who we are, our culture, why certain aspects of Derry are the way they are.

“But what I love about guiding is that I’m genuinely just telling people what I know. That’s all it is — you’re engaging people in a conversation and they’re really just hanging on to your every single word.

“You’re talking about something that you’re passionate about and you’re simply just sharing that with people from all parts of the world.

“With our country especially, its history can almost tap into every country in the world in some way, shape or form. When you can bring up a connection between our country and another, visitors love to hear it.”

Her company runs several tours daily, as well as private group bookings and — Derry Girls’ fans, rejoice — a themed tour each Saturday between April and October.

What’s Charlene’s favourite part of a tour? Her choice of attraction is perhaps unsurprising but no less full of history.

“It has to be the Guildhall; I absolutely love it. Especially when I have a group of international visitors who maybe walk through the gate or see the Guildhall and you hear somebody in the group say, ‘What church is that? That’s beautiful.’

“I love telling visitors that it’s not a church, it’s our city hall, and yes, it does look like a church but it’s not. It’s a fantastic piece of architecture and a great asset we have in the city. It’s like a cherry on top.”

NITGA Chairperson Catherine Burns says: “Tourist guides are great ambassadors for our country, able to bring alive the culture, history and stories that make us unique.”

To find out more about the free tours over the weekend of February 19-21, go to www.nitga.co.uk