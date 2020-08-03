'I was on the phone with my wife and we both broke down ... we just couldn't believe cancer had come to our door'

Talented cricketer Trevor Britton, from Donemana, was left stunned after he was told he'd a rare form of testicular cancer. But amazingly he's fighting fit and back playing the game he loves

It was the perfect start to the delayed cricket season for Trevor Britton last month - a wicket with his first delivery for NCU champions CIYMS. But then doing and coping with the unexpected is nothing new for the Donemana man.