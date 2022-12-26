In pictures: Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland hospitals
There were glad tidings at Northern Ireland hospitals yesterday as families welcomed bundles of joy into the world on Christmas Day.
Proud parents were celebrating festive newborns at maternity wards across the region.
Midwives were among those working through the holidays to help deliver babies, sharing smiles with new mums and dads as they posed for photographs yesterday.
At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Stacey Jordan and Curtis Moore posed with their newborn girl.
Meanwhile, at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn were celebrating the arrival of their baby Maya, who weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 4.36am.
One of the first arrivals came when Paula Elliott from Newtownards gave birth to a boy weighing 7lb 2oz at 12.29am yesterday at the Ulster Hospital.