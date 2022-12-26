In pictures: Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland hospitals

Paula Elliott from Newtownards with her baby boy at the Ulster Hospital

Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald

Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney

Stacy Jordan And Curtis Moore welcomed their beautiful baby girl in the early hours of Christmas Day at the Royal Victoria Hospital

Some of staff from the Maternity ward from the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald Emily Moss, Jenny Powell, Niamh Hanna and Caitria Morgan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Nurse Kelly Adair at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald with baby boy Elliott from Newtownards who weighed 7lb 2oz and was born at 12.29 this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Gerald Og Clarke born at 3.58am weighing 6lb 13oz this morning, pictured with Ann Doherty at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney who was born at 03.04 this morning and weighed 9lbs at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Paula Elliott from Newtownards pictured with her new born baby boy and Nurse Kelly Adair at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby weighed 7lb 2oz and was born at 12.29 this morning Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th December 2022 - Christmas Babies Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36 this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney who was born at 03.04 this morning and weighed 9lbs at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya (pictured) at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36 this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Stacey Jordan and Curtis Moore with their new born baby girl pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

There were glad tidings at Northern Ireland hospitals yesterday as families welcomed bundles of joy into the world on Christmas Day.

Proud parents were celebrating festive newborns at maternity wards across the region.

Midwives were among those working through the holidays to help deliver babies, sharing smiles with new mums and dads as they posed for photographs yesterday.

Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney

At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Stacey Jordan and Curtis Moore posed with their newborn girl.

Meanwhile, at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn were celebrating the arrival of their baby Maya, who weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 4.36am.

One of the first arrivals came when Paula Elliott from Newtownards gave birth to a boy weighing 7lb 2oz at 12.29am yesterday at the Ulster Hospital.