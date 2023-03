'It's a great time to be a woman': Janet Adams, Michelle McCauley, Yvonne Smith and Isobel McWilliams tell us what changes they would like to see happening

Equality between the sexes has long been an issue and while times have changed for the better, there are still some disparities. For International Women's Day, Arlene Harris spoke to four women to find out what changes they would like to see happening.

Voices: Michelle McCauley