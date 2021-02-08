Kenneth Egan: ‘I was a binge drinker. I was very calculating – I’d work out how many days I would need to be off it to look presentable for training’
Former Olympic boxing champion Kenneth Egan overcame alcoholism and adversity to turn his life around and qualify as an addiction counsellor. The family man talks about how focusing on helping others keeps his demons at bay
Donal Lynch
Lockdown has left most of us looking a little rougher around the edges, but not Kenny Egan. The glazed and slightly haunted expression he wore through his years as a tabloid wild child is gone and the superhero lantern jaw, which took so many literal and metaphorical punches, is now covered by a handsome salt and pepper-flecked beard.