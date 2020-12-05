Kevin Bell Trust marks return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad... 'It's an honour and a privilege to do this work in memory of our son'
The Newry-based Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, set up in 2013, has just marked return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad. Founder Colin Bell tells of his pride at charity
Claire McNeilly
It isn't the sort of milestone you celebrate. But Colin Bell has every reason to be proud of his achievement at having repatriated the bodies of over 1,000 Irish people who died abroad.