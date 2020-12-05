Kevin Bell Trust marks return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad... 'It's an honour and a privilege to do this work in memory of our son'

The Newry-based Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, set up in 2013, has just marked return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad. Founder Colin Bell tells of his pride at charity

Legacy: Colin and Eithne Bell with photo of Kevin, who the charity is named after

Claire McNeilly Sat 5 Dec 2020 at 08:58