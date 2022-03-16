Kirsty Brown, one of Northern Ireland’s 8,500 young carers, ‘an incredible person’

Selfless role of teenagers like Armagh girl (16) celebrated today

Kirsty with brother and Lexie, who has autism

Today is Young Carers Action Day, with more than 8,500 young people here being celebrated for the hardworking — and unpaid — role they undertake.

Recent figures revealed that over 4.5 million people in the UK became carers as a result of the pandemic.

More and more adults and young people are taking on a caring role without really knowing what it will mean for them.

Kirsty Brown (16) from Armagh cares for her brother Lexie (15), who has autism.

She explained how she often has to cancel plans to meet up with friends at the last minute due to her role.

Despite this, she understands the importance of what she does for Lexie.

Throughout her childhood and teenage years she has had to cope with the “unpredictability” of her brother’s condition.

This has impacted her education and social life.

Kirsty said she was very aware of her brother’s vulnerability, and knows when he might be feeling uncomfortable in certain situations.

She is always looking out for him and finding ways to reassure him if he is feeling upset.

She explained: “One of my main roles is to help him calm down after he’s had an emotional outburst, whether that be by finding his weighted blanket and comforting him with that, or just putting on his favourite comedian for us to watch together and allow him to focus on something new.

“This time together really helps us to bond, but also helps him to feel comforted and grounded again.”

Kirsty is grateful that she’s not alone, receiving valuable support from the charity Action for Children, which helps more than 300 young carers in the Southern, South-Eastern and Belfast Trust areas.

Action for Children has a Young Adult Carers and Young Carers service, both of which provide support for carers aged from just eight right up to 25.

The service offers them a break from their role, opportunities to relax, have fun and meet others in the same situation.

There are group activities, one-to-one tailored support, and clear signposting to other services where appropriate.

Kirsty said it has been invaluable for her. “Action for Children has helped me a lot — I didn’t even realise I was a young carer until I joined,” she explained.

“It gives me something to look forward to.

“Even just going for a walk helps me be myself for a while, and not be a young carer.”

Mum Yvonne said Kirsty was selfless and displayed unbelievable strength in supporting her brother despite the feelings of isolation it can bring.

“Kirsty just knows exactly how to help Lexie and can read his emotions and feelings incredibly well,” she said.

“She helps him with his homework after school, but also knows the right time to get out for a walk together if she feels he is agitated and needs a change of scenery.

“Kirsty, however, often has to cancel plans with friends at the last minute to stay with Lexie, which her friends can have a hard time understanding.

“This can leave Kirsty feeling a bit left out and isolated, but she would never complain about this.”

Matthew Williams, Kirsty’s family support practitioner, described her as “an incredible young woman”.

“She manages, on a daily basis, to juggle not only her caring responsibilities, but also her education, work and social life,” he explained. “Kirsty’s caring responsibilities are not without their challenges, but despite this she is a vital member of the Young Carers service and engages in our young members’ group, where she strives to improve the service for herself and other young carers.

“This is testament to her character and how well she manages to juggle all aspects of her life in the face of adversity.”

Aisling Reynolds, manager of the Young Carers service, said the charity wanted to celebrate Young Carers Action Day to raise awareness of the important role young carers have within their families and society.

“There is a lot that goes unnoticed in the life of a young carer, often leaving them feeling isolated,” she said.

“We’re very proud of the role our young carers take on as it is very rewarding, but also has its challenges.

“Every young carer displays commitment, motivation and courage to support their families on a daily basis.

“Their parents are very proud of them and acknowledge that they couldn’t manage without the support.”