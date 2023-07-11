Lessons from the brink: Why not taking things personally is crucial

Author Chris Jankulovski reflects on the life lessons he learned from experiencing business failure, personal insecurities, and potentially fatal health issues

Life is full of ups and downs, successes and failures, and moments that shape our personal and professional journeys. One crucial lesson I have learned along the way is the significance of not taking things personally. It took me years to bounce back from business failures and personal insecurities, but once I embraced this mindset, it transformed my life. What I learned is not taking this personally is crucial for achieving happiness and success.

Upon the failure of my previous business venture, Easylog, I found myself initially taking it personally, which had a profound impact on my confidence and outlook for future success. However, I soon came to realise that evading the problem and neglecting the essential steps needed for recovery would not lead me towards productivity.

Instead, by adopting a mindset of not taking failure personally, I was able to redirect my focus and extract valuable lessons from the experience.

One key learning point that I discovered was the detrimental effect of dwelling on the failure and not moving on swiftly. With Easylog, it took me two to three years to finally let go and move on, which significantly hindered my progress. In contrast, when faced with a similar setback with realestate.ph, I immediately recognised the importance of not taking things personally and swiftly redirected my energy towards new opportunities.

The crucial skill of not taking failure personally becomes evident when considering the loss of time. By dwelling on our failures and refusing to let go, we inadvertently prolong the recovery process and delay our ability to bounce back. In my case, with Easylog, those two to three years spent clinging to disappointment held me back from exploring new avenues and prevented me from investing my time and energy in solving new problems. The longer we remain fixated on our failures, the longer we remain stagnant and unable to grow from our challenges.

Realising the importance of not taking failure personally, allowed me to break free from the cycle of stagnation. It enabled me to swiftly accept the setback, embrace the lessons learned, and redirect my focus towards fresh endeavors. By doing so, I was able to save myself years of unproductive dwelling and actively engage in new opportunities that presented themselves.

Likewise, when my venture into the real estate industry with realestate.ph did not unfold as anticipated, I made a deliberate decision not to allow it to shape my identity. Instead of allowing myself to dwell on the setback, I wholeheartedly acknowledged that failure is an intrinsic part of the human experience, one that harbours the immense potential for personal growth and development. By consciously adopting a mindset of not taking the setback personally, I successfully channeled my energy towards Remote Staff, a business that aligned more closely with my passions and strengths.

One failure does not determine our future. Through these experiences, we gain invaluable insights about ourselves and our capabilities. They shape us but should not define us. Each setback, every stumble along the way, presents us with a unique opportunity for growth and self-discovery. By not taking failure personally, we avoid falling into the trap of self-doubt and allow ourselves to embrace new opportunities.

When we adopt the mindset of not taking failure personally, we liberate ourselves from the suffocating grip of self-doubt. We break free from the chains that seek to confine us within the limited boundaries of our past missteps. By refusing to internalise failure as a reflection of our worth or potential, we open the doors of possibility and invite new opportunities to grace our lives.

Not taking other people's opinions personally is equally crucial in our personal lives. I once struggled with self-consciousness due to physical insecurity, fearing that others would notice and judge me. However, I learned to prioritise my own opinion of myself over the opinions of others. This mindset shift allowed me to find inner strength and resilience.

Instead of allowing external opinions to define my worth or dictate my actions, I embraced the empowering notion that my self-worth is derived from within. By recognising that I am the sole custodian of my own happiness and fulfillment, I liberated myself from the shackles of seeking validation from others. This newfound self-assurance allowed me to navigate life's challenges with grace and confidence, unburdened by the weight of others' judgments.

Moreover, the practice of not taking things personally transforms us into astute observers and empathetic listeners. When we detach ourselves from personalising the opinions of others, we create space for deeper understanding and connection. By silencing the noise of offense or defensiveness, we open ourselves up to truly hear and comprehend the perspectives and viewpoints of those around us.

Near Death Lessons by Chris Jankulovski

An incident during the review of my book, Near Death Lessons, served as a poignant reminder of the consequences of taking things personally. Initially, I felt offended and even contemplated what actions could be taken. However, after overcoming my initial emotional response, I recognised the value of the editor's recommendations. By letting go of my personal attachment to the work, I was able to revise and improve the manuscript significantly. Not taking things personally allowed me to see advice for what it truly is: an opportunity for growth and better decision-making.

Embracing the mindset of not taking things personally has had a profound impact on my personal growth, leading to genuine happiness and success. It has given me a newfound sense of confidence and boosted my self-esteem, allowing me to interact with others authentically and without the fear of being judged. I've learned to find amusement in people's reactions to my limitations, realising that their opinions don't define who I am. Breaking free from the need for external validation has enabled me to stay true to myself and discover fulfillment and achievement on my own unique path.

Even if you're not in the midst of a crisis or facing significant challenges, the practice of not taking things personally remains vital as you strive to improve your life. It requires approaching the situation with an open mind and perceiving reality as it truly is, free from personal biases and interpretations.

Once you have honestly acknowledged your current reality, the next crucial step towards healing and progress is rooted in not taking things personally. This involves two key aspects: embracing what you cannot control as the initial focus; taking responsibility for the outcomes.

By accepting our current reality and embracing what is beyond our control, we open ourselves up to finding solutions and making progress. It allows us to focus our energy on the aspects of our lives that are within our sphere of influence, enabling us to take meaningful action and work towards positive change.

Remember, success and failure are merely outcomes, and our journey is far more valuable than any specific result. So, choose not to take things personally.

Chris Jankulovski is the author of Near Death Lessons and the founder and CEO of Remote Staff, a company that specialises in remote working placements. Despite overcoming numerous obstacles, including battling cancer, failing kidneys, and multiple brain operations, Chris has been able to build a thriving business that helps other companies grow.