Lisburn TikToker with over 20m views: I just want to make people happy

A man from Lisburn has spoken about his success on TikTok and Instagram after some of his videos, including one in which he appeared to pour yoghurt over Meghan Markle, notched up more than 20 million views.

Philipson Cherian (43), who was born in Kerala in India but moved to Northern Ireland in 2005, is a short-film actor who started producing content online to amuse his son during Covid.

“I started the account because everyone was so sad in the pandemic,” he said.

“My first video was a small dance with my son, which went viral in a couple of hours.

“After that, I thought Covid had everyone sitting in the house, watching videos and TV, so I started to do videos with my TV. I think I’m now called the ‘TV guy’ on TikTok.”

Some of his most successful videos involve him taking famous pop culture moments and inserting himself into them.

One of his most popular clips shows him appearing to pour a tub of Greek yoghurt over Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to match the print on the dress she wore during her famous interview with US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey. The video currently has more than 21 million views.

Another clip uses the moment Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles sitting in front of him during a press conference. In the modified version, the footballer appears to hand them over to Philipson.

Other videos show him appearing to draw on singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s face and tripping a supermodel on a catwalk with a fork.

Since opening the account, he has gained more than 200,000 followers and four million likes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Asked how he made the clips, many of which sleight-of-hand tricks, Philipson said: “It’s all about timing. I do each scene at least 10 times before recording, then I start recording and it can take a good number of takes. It’s tough. Sometimes I get it quickly, but it can take time.”

Philipson, who also makes content for YouTube and Instagram, is delighted by the idea that his videos have been watched by millions.

“I just want to make people happy with my TikToks. That’s all I want to do,” he said.

He gets a lot of his ideas from watching videos and seeing which ones he can interact with. Philipson plans to film a scene using clips from the recent Chelsea v Tottenham match soon.

“I search and plan in my head every day for my videos. I look through the contemporary videos that are very popular, but I don’t like to put too much pressure on it all,” he said.

Like many content creators, Philipson is frustrated that much of his work is republished elsewhere without credit.

“I’ve reached out to a few websites that haven’t gotten got permission, but I can see why people want to post them again,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He believes the secret to TikTok’s success is that it “reaches more people than any other app.”

The Chinese-owned software, which soared in popularity during the pandemic, has more than a billion users worldwide.

“Instagram is good, but TikTok is very popular. I was very happy to get all my followers. I really love doing it,” Philipson said.

The YouTuber has also acted in a number of short films, including Mr Spice, in which he plays a grocery story owner who helps a mysterious stranger. It premiered at the Belfast Film Festival in 2018.

“I love to act. I’m a theatre actor and have always been involved in it. I’m thrilled and feel good about it,” he said.

The 43-year old recently took a break from posting content after the easing of pandemic travel restrictions allowed him to go back to India for a holiday.

He hopes to get back to filming soon and plans to make at least one video every week.