Me and My Money: ‘In Crete when I was most broke, I lived on a fried egg and a melon a day’

Author Aingeala Flannery tells of her plans for the money she won for her debut novel, The Amusements last month

What did you learn about money while growing up?

Be self-sufficient. Double-job in case one falls through. Don’t borrow unless you absolutely have to.

My father was self-employed and believed in the graft and in giving someone a start.

If you’re lucky enough to get a start, work hard and throw the ladder down after you to help the next person who needs a chance.

What are your plans for the €20,000 prize-money?

The first thing I did was give my teenage son a few hundred euro for music and clothes, and I bought myself a Capulet & Montague necklace.

Next, it’s essential house repairs. Then I’ll set aside the tax I owe on the prize, and pay myself a monthly wage for writing between now and October.

Did you have to make any financial sacrifices when moving from journalism to fiction-writing?

The three H’s: Holidays. Home improvements. Hairdressers.

When were you most broke?

Crete, 1990. I lived on a fried egg, a melon, and a pack of cigarettes a day.

What’s the most expensive place you’ve visited?

Copenhagen in the early 1990s. I was inter-railing on a shoestring budget, so everywhere in northern Europe seemed expensive.

Now Dublin, London, and New York are expensive, yet you can live on surprisingly little, depending how well you know the city.

Aside from rent, of course.

Would you buy Irish property now?

No. I own a home, and one is enough for anyone.

Do you still carry cash?

Yes, for shopping trolleys, birthday cards, and to give to people less fortunate than I am. Also, in case I need to flip a coin.

Do you use any of the digital banks?

Every single day. The text I get most often is: ‘How much is on the Revolut, Mam?’

What was your biggest ever financial mistake?

I thought I could survive on an arts salary when I left my job at Today FM and ended up couch-surfing with my son while we Airbnb-ed our house for money.

But I got a few more freelance gigs and we were able to move back in after a couple of months.

What was your worst-ever job?

I’ve had plenty of so-called menial jobs: cleaning offices in Germany, working the fryers at KFC, bartending in the seediest dive bar imaginable. All these jobs were grand because I liked the people I worked with.

My worst job, by far, was in a typing pool for a firm in New Zealand.

My supervisor gave out to me and about me non-stop, because I wasn’t typing fast enough.

The stuff we were typing was so badly written that I’d edit and redraft it. That drove your woman bananas.

When I got my final pay cheque, I took off for Bali. Only then did it dawn on me that she was still sitting at her desk and I didn’t blame her for hating me.

Do you have a pension?

Yes, from my years working in radio. I can’t afford to add to it. Hopefully I’ll be able to work until I drop. I’d go nuts without a purpose.

An award-winning journalist and broadcaster, Aingeala quit her job of 16 years as a news editor and producer to write fiction, study creative writing. She won the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year award for her debut novel, The Amusements, last month