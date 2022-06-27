Meet the NI beauty queen hoping to break the mould and spread body positivity at US pageant

Co Armagh mum is competing in Florida and wants to be a role model for other women

Beauty queen Anouska Black is challenging pageant stereotypes and stigmas as she gets ready to set off for the US next week, to represent Northern Ireland at the Royal International Miss Pageant and Scholarship Programme.

The 33-year-old mum is a 5ft7in plus size model and has suffered for most of her life with endometriosis (endo) — a medical condition in which tissue similar to the womb lining starts to grow in other parts of the body, such as ovaries and fallopian tubes.

She told the Belfast Telegraph that the condition means she varies between dress sizes constantly, as endo causes her stomach to swell and bloat at different stages, so sorting pain, fatigue and outfits is “pretty intense”, but Anouska hopes the “adrenaline and excitement” will get her through it.

"As the first Ms Northern Ireland, I am hoping to bring home the international crown and title, to make history for NI and be the first international title holder in Ireland since 2003,” she said.

The Dollingstown woman found that due to her age and the fact she is a mother, there wasn’t a wide array of pageant options here that she could enter. She instead travelled to England and won her first UK title in August 2018. After researching some different systems she settled on the Royal International Miss contest, as she loves the fact that it has a role model programme.

She became the first woman from Northern Ireland to be crowned Royal International Miss UK in February 2020. Her chance to attend the international finals was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Team UK title from 2020 is now named Team Great Britain, so Anouska instead had the choice of becoming Miss NI.

“There’s not that many Northern Ireland titles out there anymore, apart from the Miss World competition. The title isn’t in the Miss Universe or Miss Earth pageants anymore — everything is between Britain or Ireland. I jumped at the chance to be the first Ms Northern Ireland,” she commented.

The role model part of the competition is a separate element that runs alongside the divisional title.

"It involves doing a résumé, volunteering hours, and essay questions about why you are a role model and why you deserve to win,” the Co Armagh native continued. “You also have to make a 50-page scrapbook with everything you’ve done in the last two years — and then your fashion, speech and on-stage components as well.

“I like that because I’m really hard-working for charities and raising awareness about endometriosis. It’s something I’m really passionate about and it needs so much more funding, recognition and understanding. It's allowed me to have my own platform and grow it.”

Anouska added that she is dedicated to trying to improve the preconceptions around pageants.

“Even if you have a disability or an illness, there’s still a system for you. You’re not excluded from anything. It’s obviously going to be very, very hard to win an international title, but even if I inspire some other girls from here to enter and chase their dreams, then that will be enough for me."

Around 300 girls and women are competing in the Royal International Miss pageant this year, with just over 30 in Anouska’s category, which is for anyone aged 25 and over.

“You always get the odd troll saying ‘how are you a beauty queen, look at the state of you’. But there have always been more positives than negatives,” she noted.

Anouska said she has put on a lot of weight throughout lockdowns as she was put through a medical menopause twice to try and help with her condition, and is now on a different hormonal treatment which has “again piled on the pounds”.

“I’m quite outspoken about it,” she continued. “You don’t know what’s going in behind somebody. If anybody did say anything to me negatively, I’m not afraid to call them out.”

She embraces the opportunity however, to promote and encourage other plus size ladies to enter beauty shows.

“There are pageants here that are kind of restrictive and think that you should look a certain way. I don’t agree with the ethos of it. If I was a 5ft1in, size 18 girl, it doesn’t make me any less beautiful than your 6ft tall, size six girl. It’s about showing that beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes, ethnicities, ages. There’s women in my category in their 50s and 60s. One of the US states has a grandmother, mother and daughter all entering together. They all won their own titles. That’s how diverse it is.”

The confident campaigner believes promoting body positive messages and breaking the mould is also important to her as a role model to her son Bailey (14) and her partner’s daughters, Mollie (16) and Eva (13).

“Seeing what they go through is crazy. To spread body positivity is what makes me again want to show that you can be any size and you can be beautiful and talented. Size shouldn’t stop you from doing anything you want to do. Obviously that gets your message out.”

Anouska will compete in the Royal International Miss pageant in Florida on July 16.