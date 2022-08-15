More adults are developing hay fever – here’s what to do about it

With Covid-19 bearing some of the same characteristics as hay fever, Dr Marie-Louise Cassidy explains how to differentiate symptoms and the factors that may lead to the condition, as two hay fever sufferers offer their tried-and-tested remedies

For most of us, the arrival of the summer months means sunshine (hopefully), warm days, long evenings, and a general holiday buzz. But for at least 20pc of the Irish population, the season is punctuated by hay fever, also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis. The ailment causes an allergic reaction to pollen and triggers an inflammatory response, including inflammation of the airways (nose, sinuses, and lungs), eyes and skin. In Ireland, tree pollen tends to be highest from March to May, grass pollen from May to June and weed pollen from June to September.