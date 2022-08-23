£1.3m cash boost for electric car charging points across NI

A funding boost of over £1.3m for electric car charging points across Northern Ireland has been welcomed.

The offer of funding of came from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, with the aim of increasing the number of charging points in residential areas.

Match funding of £500,000 from the Department of Infrastructure will also be provided to allow local councils, through a consortium led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, to roll out the programme.

It will see on-street electric vehicle charge points for residents who lack access to private off-street charging.

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, said it was a welcome boost on the transition towards zero emission cars and vans.

He said his department had also set up an EV Infrastructure Task-Force, that will deliver a clear action plan by this autumn to deliver a “fit for purpose, modern EV charging network”.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, explained that the scheme will see 124 EV charge-points installed in residential areas.

“The demand for electric vehicles is set to grow, particularly in the climate of rising petrol and diesel prices and alongside the phase out set by the UK government on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030,” she said.

"Local councils identified the need to work collectively in the development of further EV charging infrastructure as some forecasts predict the UK will be 100% electric by 2040-2045. The funding application was only made possible thanks to the contribution of match funding from the Department of Infrastructure, who are also members of the consortium."

Decarbonisation Minister Trudy Harrison commented: “Our On-Street Residential Charge-point Scheme will help councils across Northern Ireland to install more charge-points, helping drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.

“By making charge-points more accessible, particularly to those without a driveway, we can help more and more people make the switch while supporting cleaner air and our journey to net zero.”