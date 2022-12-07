‘Concerning’ that Northern Ireland only part of UK where electric vehicle chargers have decreased

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has seen its number of electric vehicle (EV) charging points decrease, while there has been growth in every other region.

The quarterly EV Tracker Report from Volkswagen Financial Services UK revealed charge points in NI have actually decreased by 1.1 units per 100,000 people over the past three months.

According to local government statistics, there are 337 public EV charge points across Northern Ireland, but many drivers said they found that multiple points have stopped working or need to be updated.

Mark McGillion is the managing director of Triex EV, an international company which provides electric vehicle infrastructure solutions, including the first installation of a ‘pay-as-you-charge’ electric vehicle charging point at residential apartments in his hometown of Coleraine.

“I know a lot of people from England who refuse to drive over here because they’re so frustrated with the charging infrastructure,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“On top of that you have local people driving EVs that have experienced problems. People want convenience, and if they can’t have that, because the charging infrastructure is down or there’s just no infrastructure there, there’s not enough to feed the amount that’s required.

“They’re pushing people towards home chargers, but 40% of people in Northern Ireland don’t have access to off-street parking, so how are you supposed to charge in your driveway if you don’t have access to it?

He added: “There’s so many variables to this, but the lack of infrastructure is definitely delaying the uptake of electric vehicles for sure.”

By 2030, the UK Government expects around 300,000 public charge points will be needed to enable the transition to EVs, but earlier this year NI’s electricity grid operator SONI warned that the region could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken regarding Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.

“It’s just completely disjointed,” Mark continued. “Our EV business probably wouldn’t survive if it was solely based on the Northern Irish market.”

Research commissioned by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) last December found that around 1,000 rapid chargers are required here by 2025 to keep in line with the Climate Change Act, which aims for NI to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

While EV sales have continued to rise, concerns still remain around the available charging infrastructure and its ability to meet current and future needs.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “It is especially concerning that the playing field is not level nationwide when it comes to charging availability, and that any region, in this case Northern Ireland, has seen a reduction in its net quantity of chargers represents a significant disincentive to further take-up there.”

A DfI spokesperson said it “is working with key stakeholders to support the development of a charge point network which helps to support the transition to ultra low emission vehicles.

“The Department recently published the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Action Plan for Northern Ireland on 25 November which sets out six key priorities to be addressed to bring forward a fit for purpose EV charging network.”