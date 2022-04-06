Economist’s Ukraine warning after new car sales in NI slumped by 9% last month

Richard Ramsey says war could disrupt supply chain for the rest of this year

Economists say 2022 is shaping up to be another poor year for new car sales. Photo: PA

Sales of new cars in Northern Ireland fell by 9% during March, with predictions that the war in Ukraine will depress market performance over the rest of 2022.

A report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there were 4,186 new cars registered here during March, which was down from 4,618 on the same month in 2021.

Of the UK nations, only England had a steeper fall in car sales than Northern Ireland during March, at 15.61%.

However, across the first quarter of the year as a whole, there have been 11,060 new cars sold here, which was up 15% on the first three months of 2021.

That was the biggest percentage increase across the four nations of the UK, according to the SMMT.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said car dealers in Northern Ireland had been anticipating a big pick-up in new car sales in 2020 as supply chain disruptions eased.

The supply of semi-conductors in particular had been badly affected by lockdowns.

The manufacturing of some semi-conductors ceased during the early months of the first lockdown.

When demand soared for new cars following lockdowns, there were not enough semi-conductors to meet demand. That led to rising prices for second-hand cars, as there were not near enough cars being manufactured.

But Mr Ramsey said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “adding a new layer of supply chain disruption”.

Mr Ramsey said: “Ukraine is a key supplier of auto-parts including cable harnesses.

“Meanwhile Russia is a key producer of palladium, used in catalytic converters, and nickel, a key component within electric car batteries.

“A shortage of components has led several manufacturers including BMW, Porsche, VW, Ford & Mercedes-Benz to cut production. This means 2022 is shaping up to be another poor year for new car sales with no meaningful recovery expected.”

He said the previous two years had been the worst periods for car sales on record.

And he said March’s performance of 4,186 car sales was 41% below the same month before the pandemic.

“That equates to a fall of almost 2,950 vehicles,” he added.

In additional, sales across the first quarter were one-third below pre-pandemic levels.

He said that soaring petrol and diesel prices were also fuelling demand for electric vehicles.

“Indeed the UK recorded more electric car sales last month than in the whole of 2019. But supply cannot currently keep up with demand.”

He said that the longer the war in Ukraine continues, the longer lead times for new cars would become, putting pressure on the used-car market.

“According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), second-hand car prices rose by a record 30.6% year on year in February 2022. This situation of elevated second-hand car prices doesn’t look set to change anytime soon.”