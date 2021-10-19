How £83k electric Porsches are sparking a sales frenzy in NI

...but we’re still behind the curve when it comes to ‘EV’ infrastructure

It’s not often you can say that Porsches are selling like the proverbial hot cakes in Northern Ireland.

But the region’s sole dealership for the prestige German marque has reported impressive figures since lockdown ended, with the all-electric Taycan model now its biggest seller.

When you consider that the sleek four-door saloon will set you back over £83,000, that’s quite remarkable.

An economist, however, is predicting that even more of these high-end cars will be coming to a road near you.

Local sales of the Taycan reflect the trend across Europe, where it currently outsells Porsche’s flagship petrol-powered 911.

It also exemplifies the growing market share of electric vehicles in the Northern Ireland market, which shot up from 19% in 2019 to 36% last year. Nationally, that figure doubled within a year to 42%

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank chief economist, told this newspaper that, traditionally, brands such as Porsche were out of reach to most car buyers here.

“The arrival of electric cars such as the Porsche Taycan, however, with the significant tax relief available, has perhaps presented a once in a lifetime opportunity for drivers to upgrade to the German sports car,” he said.

“In light of this, we can expect to see a pick-up in the number of new Porsche Taycans on our roads in the year ahead.”

He added: “The Porsches are unlikely to have a bumper sticker saying ‘I receive £500 plus per month tax relief on this’, but that will be the reality.”

Last month, What Car magazine named the Taycan at number three on their list of the best electric cars you can buy today, behind the Tesla Model 3 – which was the UK’s best-selling car last month – and VW ID 3.

The Taycan ranked higher than you might expect, considering the price.

What Car, however, remarked that “while it’s certainly not cheap, it’s worth every penny”.

Ironically, the spike in sales of electric cars here comes shortly after the revelation that Belfast had been placed a lowly 41st in the UK for EV infrastructure, with 2,056 electric vehicles and 52 public chargers giving it 2.53 public chargers for every 100 EVs.

The best-placed region in Northern Ireland was Fermanagh and Omagh, which placed tenth overall with 150 electric vehicles and 38 charging points, meaning 25.33 chargers for every 100 EVs.

According to the research from comparethemarket.com, Coventry was the best place in the UK with 456 public charging stations (40.86 chargers per 100 EVs).

Power NI, meanwhile, is set to become the first electricity supplier here to offer an EV tariff solution for home charging.

The tariff is set to get customers the best value for their electric vehicle mileage, while also helping to reduce bills and reduce our impact on the environment.

Power NI is offering two different tariffs to choose from, based on different EV owners' driving habits, model range, and charging habits. These are two different tariffs: the EV Anytime tariff or EV Nightshift tariff.

Carl Russell, centre principal of Porsche Centre in Belfast, told the Belfast Telegraph that the Taycan model – which was only introduced last year – has “sparked a revolution in how EV sports cars perform”.

“Many of our consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their choices and the government has introduced tax incentives which apply to many Evs,” he said.

“Switching to an electric car can bring significant tax benefits for businesses. For company car drivers or fleet operators that have chosen an electric car from April 2020, there is zero tax on Benefit in Kind (BIK) during 2020/2021.

“It definitely makes electricity an appealing option.”