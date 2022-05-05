New car sales drop by over 2% during April as Northern Ireland’s favourite revealed

According to an industry report, the Hyundai Tucson is Northern Ireland’s favourite new car with over 400 sold in 2022 so far

Sales of new cars in Northern Ireland for the first four months of 2022 are nearly 11% higher than the same period last year, according to a report.

Family car the Hyundai Tucson has been Northern Ireland’s most popular new car so far this year, with 406 sold.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 14,272 new cars were driven away from forecourts in Northern Ireland, between January and April, up from 12,894 over the same period last year.

The Ford Kuga, Renault Captur, Hyundai Kona and Volkswagen Golf complete the top five cars over the year to date.

But during April itself, just 3,212 new cars were sold, which was a 2.5% fall on the 3,295 which found new owners in April 2021.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the drop meant April was the worst month for car sales since the SMMT began gathering records — with the exception of April 2020, when lockdown was in force.

However, Northern Ireland’s 2.5% fall was the lowest of UK nations as there had been a fall in sales in April of 12.6% in Wales and 13.9% in Scotland. England experienced the steepest drop, at 16.4% over April.

Northern Ireland also had the strongest year-on-year increase at 11%, with sales in England falling by 7% compared to April 2021.

However, sales in Scotland climbed by 3.46% year on year, while in Wales, they increased by 6.8%.

The SMMT also downgraded its forecast for the total number of cars it expects to sell this year UK-wide by 9% to 1.72m.

This is down from the forecast of 1.89m issued in January.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said global factors were affecting car sales.

“The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the market, with global geopolitical issues threatening to undermine both supply and demand in the coming months.

“Manufacturers are doing everything they can to deliver the latest low and zero emission vehicles, and those considering purchase should look to place their orders now to benefit from incentives, low interest rates and reduced running costs.”

Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, said the latest monthly figures show the automotive industry is “in an increasingly precarious position”.

It has invested billions of pounds in developing new vehicles — including a raft of electrified models — but output is being “strangled by world events” such as a semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine, he explained.