NI petrol station halts unleaded sales after ‘contamination’ reports

There have been issues with sales of unleaded petrol at one forecourt (Liam McBurney/PA)

A Northern Ireland filling station has halted sales of unleaded petrol after customers reported issues with their vehicles with some claiming the fuel was “contaminated”.

Sainbury's said it was investigating the matter at its Bangor forecourt.

Customers contacted the BBC Stephen Nolan Radio Ulster show to complain their cars wouldn't start after buying patrol over the past week.

They said staff at the supermarket told them they were aware of a “major incident”.

One customer said she has been without a car for days after she filled up on Thursday afternoon. Carol said her car "chugged” its way home after she bought petrol.

"When I got up the next day trying to get to work, the car wouldn't start," she said.

After calling back to the store, she said staff said they were aware of an issue and she contacted the supermarket's executive office.

"I'm without a car, I've already lost earnings on Friday and today. My child as well, I haven't been able to get him to school or any of his clubs over the weekend. It's five days now I've been without a car."

"I don't know if there's any lasting damage to my car," she added.

She told the BBC she contacted a company which specialising in draining fuel from cars – mainly for people who fill up with the wrong fuel – and was told they had responded to 20 calls about issues. They said they did not believe it was a case of the wrong fuel.

She said the Sainsbury’s call centre informed her she was the 15th person to report the matter.

Another customer called Jonathan said he filled his car on Thursday afternoon from empty with £50 of petrol before he drove home a mile away.

"I started up the next morning and it didn't go well - white smoke, bunny hopping – just no power, lots of issues.

"I contacted a mechanic and Sainsbury’s and turns out the petrol station has been closed for a investigation into contaminated petrol.

"I contacted a few local garages and there's at least five or six other people that I know of who got petrol there and their cars are currently off the road," he said.

Extensive work is now required on his car, he said.

Customer Brian filled up his wife's car last week, after which the car came to a complete stop while she was driving.

"It wouldn't start again, I had to get the car recovered," he said. "They drained the system and put clean fuel in and it cost me £133."

Another customer Alison said she got petrol on Thursday said she phoned with a complaint and was put through to Bangor in Wales.

"We're left with no car as well," she said.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We have received a small number of complaints from customers who used the unleaded pump at our Bangor petrol filling station towards the end of last week.

They continued: “Unleaded petrol is unavailable while we investigate and we continue to offer diesel and super unleaded. We will keep our customers updated and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”