Nine NI councils get £1.3m funding for on-street electric vehicle charge points

A consortium of nine local councils from Northern Ireland has been awarded £1.3 million in funding via the On-Street Residential Charge-point Scheme (ORCS) to install more on-street electric vehicle charge points for local residents in several residential areas.

The application is the first successful bid for ORCS funding for Northern Ireland.

The nine councils to receive funding as a result of the ORCS application were Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mid Ulster District Council, Newry Mourne & Down District Council, and Ards & North Down Borough Council.

The On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) provides grant funding for local authorities to install residential electric vehicle charge points.

EV charging at home usually occurs off-street in garages and driveways.

However, not all motorists in the UK have access to off-street parking, so this funding helps to support local authorities in installing charge points on-street or in public car parks.

Ben Nelmes, Co-founder and Head of Policy at transport research organisation New AutoMotive, said: “The Government has a responsibility to ensure that every British driver can have confidence that if they switch to an EV, they will have access to a high-quality, comprehensive public charging network - no matter which part of the country they live in.

“Given this, the provision of On-Street Residential Charge-point Scheme (ORCS) funding for local authorities in Northern Ireland for the first time is a historical development in the UK’s EV transition.

“Data from New AutoMotive’s Electric Car Count shows that in July, just 8% of new car registrations in Northern Ireland were electric - well below take-up in many other areas in the UK.

“The growth of the public charging network in Northern Ireland is essential to encourage more motorists to make the switch to an electric vehicle and access the savings in running costs they offer.

“Local authorities in Northern Ireland must continue receiving government funding to expand their public charging networks going forward. If they don’t, Northern Ireland risks being left behind.”