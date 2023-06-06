NI’s most popular car of 2023 revealed as sales growth strongest of UK nations

The Hyundai Tucson has proved to be the most popular car in Northern Ireland this year so far, figures have shown, as new-car sales here motor ahead of other UK regions.

There were 17,600 new cars registered in the province across January to May 2023 (up 17.82% on the year before), a report from trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed.

NI accelerated ahead of England, Scotland and Wales’ year-on-year growth, which stood at 17.62%, 11.25% and 12.49% respectively.

There were 604 Hyundai Tucsons sold here between January and May, while the sale of 501 Ford Pumas makes it the second-most popular new car in Northern Ireland.

In May itself, during which the Vauxhall Mokka was the month’s most popular car in NI, there were 3,987 new cars registered here, up 19.87% on May 2022. That rate of growth was outpaced only by Wales, which had 20.2%.

UK-wide, the figures show that the new-car market has recorded its longest period of year-on-year growth since 2015.

Some 145,204 new cars were registered UK-wide in May, up 16.7% from the same month last year, the SMMT said.

May saw the 10th consecutive monthly rise, but registrations remain 21% down on the pre-Covid-19 levels of 2019.

Meanwhile, pure-electric new cars consolidated their position as the UK’s second-most popular powertrain behind petrol, with a further 24,513 taking to the roads in May.

Graeme Thompson, chief financial officer at Belfast-based electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Weev, said: “The latest data from SMMT provides welcome reading for the EV industry, with sales of electric vehicles continuing to accelerate at speed.

“The 24,513 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) registered across the UK in May represented an incredible 58.7% rise on the figure for the same month last year.

“Across all vehicle types, large fleets made up more than half of new vehicle registrations.

“This reflects what we are seeing in the local marketplace as businesses seek to switch their fleets to EVs to unlock both financial and carbon savings.

“It is clear that the drive towards electrification is now gaining further significant momentum, making it more important than ever that adequate charging infrastructure is in place to service the market.

“That is exactly what we have been set up to address, with plans to install thousands of charging points over the coming years.”

Graeme Thompson, chief financial officer at Weev

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “After the difficult, Covid-constrained supply issues of the past few years, it’s good to see the new-car market maintain its upward trend, and the fact that growth is increasingly green growth is hugely encouraging.

“Transforming the market nationwide, however, and at an even greater pace, means we must increase demand and help any reticent driver overcome any concerns about electric vehicles.”

Voices in favour of more charging points in Northern Ireland are growing.

The Northern Ireland division of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) said it had written to MLAs to call on them to address the low level of charging infrastructure.

NFDA chief executive Sue Robinson said: “Northern Ireland’s electric vehicle charging network lags far behind both the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

“It is now of growing concern that not enough investment is being made to address the lack of working charge points, which is continuing to hinder the mass adoption of electric cars in this space.

“The longer this situation remains unchanged, the more expensive and more drastic the changes will need to be to bridge the gap.”

The NFDA said that of 37,055 charge points, only 366, or 1%, were located in Northern Ireland. In contrast, Scotland has 3,915, Wales has 1,657 and Greater London has 12,817.