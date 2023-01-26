Northern Ireland attitudes and sales shift in favour of electric cars

Drivers in Northern Ireland are already buying more electric cars, and increasingly planning to over the next five years.

Consumers with cars in the region who would “definitely” or “strongly consider” going electric with their vehicle have risen from 25% in 2019/20 to 37% in 2021/22, according to new research published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

And of those likely to transition to electric, 79% planned to do so within the next five years.

A shift is already apparent, with electric car registrations here rising by almost +50% year on year and +189% against 2020 to 3,649 registrations in 2022, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

DfI’s survey found male respondents and those living in urban areas were more likely to consider purchasing an electric vehicle than females and those living in rural areas.

The top three reasons driving purchase of an electric vehicle were “low overall running costs” (55%), “environmentally friendly” (53%) and the grant contribution (53%).

Grants of up to £3,000 are available towards the purchase of an electric car, and up to £8,000 towards an electric van.

The leading barrier to going electric is, meanwhile, the purchase price itself; a potential deterrent for 70% of respondents.

The report, Attitudes towards E-vehicles in Northern Ireland 2021/22, has been produced by the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch of DfI.

Report findings are derived from the 2021/22 Continuous Household Survey, using a representative sample of the population across 4,103 adults aged 16 and over were surveyed in 2021 and 2022.