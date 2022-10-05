Northern Ireland car sales overtook rest of UK during September

Sales of new cars in Northern Ireland in September overtook the rest of the UK with an increase of nearly 13%, a report has said.

With 3,882 new motors driven off forecourts here last month, sales were up 12.55% on the same month in 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

And with 170 sold, the Nissan Qashqai was the best-selling car during the month, followed by the Volkswagen Polo.

But the Qashqai has not enjoyed the same popularity throughout the year, and is only the seventh-biggest seller across the first nine months of 2022.

Instead, 2022's most popular set of wheels in Northern Ireland has been the Hyundai Tucson, which has sold 929 units, followed by the Ford Kuga and Ford Puma in second and third place.

Over the first nine months of the year, there have been 30,778 new cars sold in Northern Ireland, up 1.76% on the first nine months of 2021.

In contrast, no other region has had a year on year increase in sales, and overall, UK sales are down 8.20%.

September’s increase of 12.55% in Northern Ireland was much stronger than the 5.27% increase for sales in England, and the rise of 0.28% in Scotland. And in Wales, sales were down 3.42%.

The average UK increase for September was 4.59% in September.

UK-wide, 225,269 new cars were registered in September, which is typically the sector's second biggest month of the year due to new number plates being released.

More than a million new plug-in electric cars have been registered in the UK, including 249,575 this year alone.

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer at Belfast-based EV infrastructure company Weev said: “In September alone, electric vehicles registered in Northern Ireland accounted for 11% of the total market, compared to just 6% for the same month in 2021.

“Increasingly, motorists and companies are waking up to the benefits of EV when considering investment in a new car or fleet, driven by the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and significantly lower energy costs in a world of rising fuel prices.”

Chris Knight, automotive partner at professional services company KPMG, said: "Car makers are still working their way through the backlog of orders that have built up as a consequence of supply shortages, but higher household costs are shaping new demand.

"As consumer credit becomes more expensive due to higher interest rates, we expect to see a fall in the average price paid for new vehicles, whilst some consumers will delay buying a new car altogether."