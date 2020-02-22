Tesla plans Belfast service centre in Belfast for electric vehicles

Tesla is recruiting staff for a new service centre for its electric cars in Belfast.

The American tech giant owned by billionaire Elon Musk has yet to confirm the location of the centre.

Tesla currently has 10 service centres in the UK, with eight further locations listed on its website as "coming soon".

The four roles advertised are service technician, parts adviser, service adviser and mobile technician.

Tesla has been asked for more details on where the Belfast centre will be located but has yet to respond.

Business commentator Jamie Delargy said the latest development could be a major step forward to seeing more electric cars on roads here. "There is no doubt Tesla is the global brand leader in electric cars," he said.

"Interest in the company and their products is almost of a passionate intensity.

"In Northern Ireland, we have almost 3,000 ultra low emission vehicles.

"I suspect the vast majority are plug-in hybrids or battery electric vehicles.

"Just how many of those are Teslas is not clear.

"But what's certain is that a service centre to provide parts and repairs is essential if Tesla is to attract a big number of buyers.

"In the coming battle within the electric car market, Tesla has a huge head start.

"But the big, well-established car firms like Volkswagen and Ford are going to be snapping at their heels.

"It's anybody's guess who's going to turn out on top."

Yesterday Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK could come in 2032, eight years earlier than the original target of 2040.

Plans to also include hybrid and plug-in hybrids in the ban were called "extremely concerning" by the Society of Motor Manufacturers.