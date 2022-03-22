Time to get out of first gear in EV drive

The seemingly meteoric rise in the cost of fuel at the pumps is leaving many motorists considering whether now is the time to make the switch to lower or zero emission vehicles.

As a society, we are currently standing on the edge of a revolution in technology and energy as authorities across the globe turn to tech in search of answers on how to address climate change, reduce carbon emissions and deal with the growing energy crisis.

That will include a total shift to electric vehicles (EVs), but as consumers appear ready to make the move in a bid to avoid spiralling fuel costs, significant questions remain over whether we as a society are ready to make the move or are we simply stuck in the slow lane?

The truth is, we’ve a long way to go and time is of the essence, with the banning of the sale of vehicles using the traditional internal combustion engine being closer than many might realise.

It will come into force in the UK in 2035, but the target is to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel cars much sooner — by 2030.

That’s less than a decade away — or, to put it into even starker contrast, it is a shorter period of time than the average age of a car in the UK, said to be around eight and a half years.

Consumers are responding with sales of ‘plug-in’ vehicles (EVs and hybrids) having soared in the UK in recent years, accounting for just under one in five vehicles sold in 2021.

As a result, they now make up around a quarter of the total market.

There are a multitude of reasons behind the rise, as drivers become increasingly climate conscious and seek to make more sustainable choices or simply want to avoid skyrocketing fuel costs.

It surely cannot be due to the ready availability of charging infrastructure, however — at least not in Northern Ireland.

The region has considerably fewer EV charging devices per 100,000 population than any other part of the UK, at just 18 compared to Scotland (52), England (43) and Wales (33), according to government statistics.

When it comes to rapid charging units, the data makes for even more grim reading, with just 1.2 per 100,000 people here, making Northern Ireland the least-provided-for region — and by some distance.

Scotland, by comparison, has 12.9 rapid chargers per 100,000 people.

That certainly doesn’t help to address the concerns of EV sceptics who point to so-called ‘range anxiety’ and fears of being unable to complete long journeys or running out of energy miles from your nearest charging point.

Of course, it’s not just the UK that is moving forward with a transition to electric vehicles.

In the European Union, the European Green Deal proposed that all new vehicles should have zero emissions by 2035.

Those plans are backed by enormous investment packages, with aid of €173m (£146m) signed off for a scheme to build electric charging and hydrogen refuelling stations across Poland, for example.

Back in the UK, a report by the Public Accounts Committee suggested the country faced a “huge challenge” to meet its 2035 target.

Moves are afoot to address the situation with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon establishing the EV Infrastructure Task-Force as part of her mission to “deliver a fit-for-purpose, modern EV charging network, in the context of decarbonising our transport systems and prioritising active travel, walking, wheeling and cycling and public transport”.

It was also announced in November that ESB is to receive a slice of the government’s Levelling Up Fund to the tune of £3.27m to overhaul our charging network, while an EU-backed programme Faster will double the number of rapid chargers available locally.

While facilities were free for users initially, ESB has announced it will be introducing charging for its network in 2022.

Meanwhile, across the UK and Ireland, an increasing number of private companies are seeing the opportunity to invest in charging solutions, either on their own premises for staff or in partnership with others to provide a service for the public.

Only with a proper and adequately funded network of charging infrastructure can we build the necessary confidence of the population at large to move to EVs.

Here and across the world, private operators are pumping millions into public EV charging infrastructure.

In England, Gridserve charging facilities are a familiar sight at motorway services across the country, where it has invested heavily in the network.

Elsewhere, Allego has installed more than 28,000 charging points across Europe as the largest provider to the public EV charging network on the continent, while Ionity has created a high-power charging network across 24 countries.

Around the world, technology continues to provide novel solutions.

In the United States, for example, a Michigan-based consortium is planning a pilot scheme that will place coils underneath the surface of a one-mile stretch of a public highway that will wirelessly charge vehicles as they travel across the surface.

So far, we have been slow to join the race to the EV revolution.

Getting into the fast lane is going to take significant investment.

It’s time we moved out of first gear.

Thomas O’Hagan is managing director of b4b Group