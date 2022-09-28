‘My son doesn’t like school, he never has – and I’ve finally accepted I can’t change that’

Judith Cuffe knew very early on that her son didn’t like school. Now in second level, he is still adamant it’s not for him. A bright and determined child, he is counting down the days until he can leave — and she will support him, whatever path he takes

Judith Cuffe tried everything to help her son enjoy school. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Judith Cuffe Wed 28 Sep 2022 at 03:30