New funding scheme launches for community groups in Northern Ireland

A new funding scheme has been made available for community groups across Northern Ireland, and Ken Orr from Knockbreda Community Wildlife Garden encourages people to apply. Catriona Doherty finds out more

Community groups across the UK are invited to apply for the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund to help them to restore nature in their local areas.

The fund will give £2 for every £1 raised for each project. The matching applies to each individual donation up to £250, with a total match available of £5,000 per community project.

Knockbreda Community Wildlife Garden at Rosetta, Belfast, received funding via the initiative and chair, Ken Orr, explains what this money means for the outdoor energy-efficient gardening facility.

“The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund scheme worked by donations. It’s a crowdfunding scheme, so if somebody donated £10 to it, the fund gave an extra £20, so you have £30,” Ken says.

“It’s double matching, which is very, very generous. We had an initial target to reach of £5,000 including the double matching. We reached that well within the time and went well beyond that.

"Extra bits have been coming in recently and it stands at around £8,000 now altogether, which is a great sum of money. That was from May through to July.

“It’s going towards anything that is producing food in the garden — our raised beds, gardening tools — all sorts of things we’re able to fund from that. It’s made a big difference to have money available.

“We have money from other funders too. People have been very generous to us.”

Ken Orr

WWF and the RSPB are supporting local communities right across the UK in taking action for nature, funded by £1m from Aviva. Part of the Save Our Wild Isles campaign, the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund is calling for applications from various community groups to restore nature in their locality. Ken encourages other groups to get involved.

“Definitely go for it. It’s been a great scheme as far as we are concerned. We were amazed at how the money was coming in, and especially when it is double matched.

“There’s quite a lot of money available there; there’s a million pounds in that fund. Our project is the only one to receive money from within Northern Ireland, but they are keen to support other projects, so it’s well worth people looking at it. People can go to the Save Our Wild Isles website for information.”

Read more Centenarian says secret to a long and happy life is a loving family

Knockbreda Community Wildlife Garden’s facilities include workshops, a restored well, polytunnels and beehives. Ran by a team of dedicated volunteers, the facility came about when Ken teamed up with Knockbreda Methodist Church a few years ago.

“There were a couple of things that came together in late 2019,” Ken explains.

“The Methodist Church on Rosetta Road were looking at a piece of land besides the church that really wasn’t being used. It used to be in allotments, but it had fallen pretty largely into disuse for quite a long time and they felt something should be done with us.

“At the same time, I was looking for a project in the area. I’d actually been talking to a number of organisations looking for a piece of land to establish a community garden on.

“I got talking to the Minister from the Methodist Church and she said they were just thinking about this project, and it really all came together from there. There were people in the church that had a vision for using the land in a much more effective way. Although I was not involved in that church at all, they were very open to the whole community getting involved in it.

“The church has been very supportive of this all the way through this. It’s very much a cross-community project and there are people from all across the local area, from different churches involved.”

Knockbreda Community Wildlife Garden

Planning commenced in February 2020 just before the pandemic put a stop to forward movement for a while. Then in March 2020 work got underway to transform the disused land into the thriving community hub it is today, with help from people who were undertaking community service with the Probation Service.

“It’s still a work in progress, I should say, but we have made a lot of strides forward,” Ken says.

“We have two sheds on site. One of them is the social shed where everyone gathers for coffee during the working morning, and then another one which is a woodworking shed.

“We have two polytunnels. We have a pond area. We have an orchard area at the top of the garden with beehives beside it from the Belfast Beekeeper Association. We have solar panels quite recently installed on the roof, which supplies the energy for the shed itself.

“We discovered an old well when we started working, it had been abandoned but it dates back about 70 years. We got it restored. There was one person in the church who remembered it being dug out in the 1950s.”

Young and old alike use the facility. Tuesday mornings are a popular time for pensioners to visit, whereas there’s a broader range of ages on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evening sessions, Ken says. The team at Knockbreda Community Wildlife Garden are extremely welcoming of new visitors and volunteers.

“We really want people just to come and have a look,” Ken says.

“We’ve got a number of benches scattered — some have been donated by people — and picnic tables that Belfast City Council actually gave us, so people are very happy to come and just sit for a while and watch what’s going on, or they can come and get involved in the gardening.

“We’re open limited hours — it’s ran entirely by volunteers obviously — so we can regularly open on a Tuesday morning, Saturday morning and Wednesday evening. But very often the gates are open at other times.”

The team at Knockbreda are looking forward to hosting an Apple Day in autumn with chutney-making workshops and juice-making, to encourage members of the public to come in. A book club is held once a month in the social shed, and various women’s groups and other organisations visit regularly.

“We called it the Knockbreda Community Wildlife Garden: community and wildlife really getting together, is what it’s all about.

“We want it to be a resource of the local community. We have a number of quite special stories of people coming in. People who have been recently bereaved come in, there have been a couple of examples where people have really welcomed the fact that they can just come in and just sit for a while.

“We’ve had people recovering from cancer as well that volunteer regularly with us.

"Again, it’s been quite a sort of therapeutic thing to do just to be able to get into nature.

“It’s very much bringing nature into the city.”

For more information on the garden, see @KnockbredaCommunityWildlifeGarden on Facebook. To apply for the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund visit www.saveourwildisles.org.uk