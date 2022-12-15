NI baker becomes TikTok hit by stencilling album covers on bread

He’s used his loaf to gain more than 100,000 followers

Iain Ross, who bakes under the name Thug Loaf

My Chemical Romance album The Black Parade, baked onto a loaf of bread by Thug Loaf

The logo for famous 90s' rap collective Wu-Tang Clan baked onto a loaf of bread by Thug Loaf

Radiohead's album 'The Bends' baked onto a loaf of bread by Thug Loaf

A Belfast baker has amassed a global following on TikTok after he cooked up the idea of putting iconic album covers on sourdough bread.

Iain Ross has over 100,000 followers on the app, and his recent video of his bake for the Radiohead album The Bends has over 500,000 likes.

The 27-year-old, who is originally from Coleraine but is now based in Belfast, bakes under the name Thug Loaf - a nod to his passions for hip-hop and baking bread.

As well as featuring household names like Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan and My Chemical Romance, he also features contemporary alternative artists.

Iain, who works full-time as a software developer, said: “I’ve liked the contrast of baking bread as a really peaceful, solitary hobby and then hip-hop being the polar opposite. It’s kind of cool to combine them.”

Iain Ross, who bakes under the name Thug Loaf

He started baking in 2018, but it wasn’t until November of last year that he came up with the idea of baking album covers onto the loaves.

He had previously been uploading videos of himself baking bread to music from his favourite artists. “I just used music that I liked to listen to,” he said.

One video of him baking bread with Swedish rapper Yung Lean playing in the background garnered two million views.

“People started asking for requests. I kept on getting a lot of traction on all those videos,” he said. “I started doing designs on them about a week into it.”

The logo for famous 90s' rap collective Wu-Tang Clan baked onto a loaf of bread by Thug Loaf

He said he was “looking for a way to keep [his videos] interesting.”

After that, public interest “just hit all at once and sustained throughout the year.”

Fans have expressed shock when they find out where he’s from.

“People are like, ‘You’re from Belfast?’ People in Northern Ireland do this?’ I’m like, yeah!”

Iain uses is food colouring powder mixed that with a little bit of water as his paint.

He then uses stencils to stamp the album covers onto the dough.

“The stencils, I used to print them out and then cut them by hand but they started getting really intricate,” he said.

My Chemical Romance album The Black Parade, baked onto a loaf of bread by Thug Loaf

Now he uses a machine to help him cut out the stencils.

“I would paint it myself fully but when you have the bread out, you can only have it out for 10 or 15 minutes. Otherwise it’ll just go into a big gloopy mess and you can’t use it.”

His baking times vary — loaves can take around a day to make, while recording and editing the videos can take even longer.

He started baking bread in 2018 after he graduated from university instead of going out “because I was really tired that day, I was just like, ‘I’m going to bake a loaf of bread’.

“That was the start of it,” he added.

Weezer's self-titled debut album baked onto a loaf of bread by Thug Loaf. Photo credit: Iain Ross

Since then, Iain has gone from strength to strength — even teaming up with Dromona for a Northern Ireland themed loaf which depicted Mussenden Temple. He has also been featured on huge international online platform First We Feast, home of the famous Hot Ones show.