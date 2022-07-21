NI-born fashion designer JW Anderson’s £715 pigeon clutch-bag is ‘an ode to the humble city bird’

“It’s an ode to the humble” — that was the view of one Belfast fashion expert after seeing Northern Ireland-born designer JW Anderson’s new pigeon-shaped clutch bag, which has taken the internet by storm.

The item has already sold out on the Magherafelt man’s website after being displayed as part of the brand’s men’s fall/winter and women’s pre-fall collections.

The bag is part of an eclectic collection which Mr Anderson described as “glaring, sparkling, saturated and fun”.

It includes eye-catching items such as rubber band shirts and hula-hoop polos.

Mr Anderson, the son of former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Willie, described the range as having a progressive outlook.

He said the items explored, “Parties that never were [and] parties that will be”.

“Cherished moments of happiness clash and collide in a silly fantasy of unabashed fun,” the designer told Vogue in January.

“It’s related to bringing up the neuroses that we have about being British.

“Pigeons are a part of our landscape. In a weird way, by turning one into a clutch, you take something which is not glamorous and make it glamorous.”

The bag will help people “consider the pigeon, perhaps the most under-appreciated of birds” according to the 37-year-old, who launched the label in 2008 and has been the creative director at the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe since 2013.

Cathy Martin, the creator, producer and director of Belfast Fashion Week, an award-winning event that has run for more than 30 seasons, said she was a massive fan of his work.

She told the Belfast Telegraph that by choosing to base a bag on a pigeon, the designer was playing with the notion of style.

“It’s an ode to the humble, and at times annoying, city bird, and I get the irony with which it has been created,” she added.

“I’m a massive fan of all his work, and in this piece Jonathan is celebrating the everyday.”

The bag is a detailed and life-sized pigeon, created using 3D printing. It comes in grey only, with gold metal work printing.

One of its wings acts as an opening, and the bag is designed to be carried by hand.

“Jonathan’s pigeon bag is neither practical nor pretty per se, but since it’s already sold out, it clearly has fans,” Ms Martin said.

She added that the designer was using fashion “with aplomb” to celebrate everyday life.

The clutch bag is the latest in a long line of provocative and original pieces by Mr Anderson, who won the men’s and women’s designer of the year awards at the British Fashion Awards in 2015.

The bag has received a mixed reception online, with some calling it “scary” and “weird”.

Others, however, described it as a “dream bag” and a “must-have”.

Despite some negativity and the £715 price tag, the bag is currently sold out on the label’s website — something that Ms Martin thinks will only add to its desirability for collectors in the future.

She explained: “There is potential for a profitable resale price for such a collector’s item.”