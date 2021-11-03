NI clerics’ 60th birthday fundraiser raises over nine times target

Fr Martin Magill (left) St John’s Church Falls Road, and Rev Steve Stockman, Minister of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, Belfast with Scott Boldt, chairperson of Embrace NI committee

Two Belfast clerics who set out to raise £1,000 for charity on their 60th birthdays have ended up with over nine times that amount.

Father Martin Magill and Rev Steve Stockman had asked their parishioners for contributions for Belfast-based charity Embrace in lieu of gifts.

They would’ve been happy to reach a four-figure sum but ultimately got a lot closer to five, with £9,050 donated in total.

Scott Boldt, chairperson of Embrace NI, said he couldn’t thank the altruistic duo enough for their endeavours.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of people in Northern Ireland,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The fact that Martin and Steve were thinking of other people — refugees and those seeking asylum — on their birthdays shows the depth of their thoughtfulness.

“We’re pleased that they chose Embrace as their charity and we can’t thank them enough.”

Embrace NI is an interdenominational Christian group which helps asylum seekers, refugees and migrant workers.

The decision to support the organisation was a timely gesture in the wake of the humanitarian catastrophe that is still unfolding in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of British and American troops.

Fr Magill, who became one of Northern Ireland’s best-known priests in April 2019 after his emotional address to local politicians at the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, said it felt good to “do something worthwhile”.

“For me, it was always about giving something back to society and helping those who need it most,” he told this newspaper.

“We aimed to raise £1,000 but the plight of asylum seekers and refugees and others really caught the imagination and we were touched by the generosity that local communities displayed towards the cause.”

So what’s the parish priest of St John’s Church on the Falls Road going to do to mark his 65th birthday?

“I was leaning more towards my 70th before I set another challenge,” he replied.

The fundraiser officially ran from September 13 until October 10 — marking Fr Martin and Rev Steve’s big days respectively — but the clerics revealed that “money was still coming in well after the closing date”.