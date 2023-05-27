NI experts on the icon’s love of beauty products: ‘Beckham’s showing that no man needs to be worried about wearing makeup’
The ex-footballer’s bringing back metrosexuality for a new generation of men. By Gillian Halliday and Aine Toner
Aine Toner and Gillian Halliday
Men wearing makeup has always been present in popular culture: David Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust phase, the heavily-kohled peepers of Marc Bolan and the bold eyeshadow worn by Boy George, musical artists since the birth of rock ‘n’ roll and pop music have always deployed cosmetics to enhance their artist persona. Flash forward to the Met Gala and male celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Little Nas will regularly deploy a little ‘guyliner’ and more for the star-studded red carpet. Off the stage, and silver screen, however, the average Joe has typically shunned makeup.